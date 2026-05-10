Final Tesla Model S, Model X Roll Out Of Fremont Factory

The Tesla Model S and Model X are now officially consigned to the history books with the last units of the two EVs rolling off the line at Tesla’s Fremont facility. The Model S and Model X played a big part in establishing the Tesla brand we know today, with the Model S being the company’s first mainstream EV when it arrived in 2012. The Model X was the company’s first-ever SUV and made its original debut back in 2015.

Also read: Tesla Model S, Model X Production To End By Mid-2026



Over the years, both models have received significant updates with Tesla making continuous improvements to both models over their life span - 14 years for the Model S and 11 years for the Model X. Updates to the EVs over the course of their lifetimes saw improvements to the production processes, improvements to the powertrains - extracting improved range and performance, bringing in improvements to the battery tech, as well as bringing in the latest tech including Tesla’s much talked about AutoPilot or Full Self Driving.



The last Model S & the last Model X have been produced at Fremont Factory



14 years of history for Model S, 11 years for Model X



🫡 pic.twitter.com/5sSscIe1f3 — Tesla (@Tesla) May 10, 2026 undefined undefined

Tesla originally revealed plans to drop the Model S and Model X during an earnings call in January this year, with company CEO Elon Musk saying, “It’s time to bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honourable discharge. We are really moving into a future that is based on autonomy, and so if you are interested in buying a Model S and X, now would be the time to order it. We expect to wind down the S and X production next quarter.”



Also read: New Tesla Model Y L vs Model Y: Price, Specifications, Features Compared



Sales of Tesla's two flagships have been on the decline in the past few years, with the smaller Model 3 and Model Y replacing the two long-running nameplates as the bread-and-butter models in the Tesla range. For now, there look to be no plans in place for a successor to the Model S and X, with Tesla set to convert the freed-up floor space to establish a production facility for its new Optimus robots.



Also Read: Tesla Model Y L Launched In India At Rs 61.99 Lakh

For the Indian market, Tesla officially marked its India entry in 2025 with the launch of the Model Y in standard and long-range guise, followed up by the new Model Y L in 2026. The latter is the long-wheelbase derivative of the Model Y, with the additional room allowing for Tesla to offer a third row of seating and captain chairs in the second row. The Model Y L is also the only variant of the SUV in India to come with all-wheel drive.