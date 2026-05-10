1065 bhp Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Open-Top Supercar

Lamborghini has taken the covers off the Fenomeno Roadster, the open-top sibling to the brand’s most powerful supercar to date - the Fenomeno Coupe unveiled last year. Limited to just 15 units, the Fenomeno Roadster is even more exclusive than the Coupe and now leads the charge for Lamborghini as the brand’s most powerful open-top supercar to date.

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In terms of design, the Fenomeno Roadster doesn’t stray far from the coupe, with all of the sharp edges, bold creases, vents and ducts on the front fascia, sides and rear. Where the differences do appear are on the engine cover and the windshield frame to account for the model’s lack of a roof. The windshield frame has been redesigned and now features an integrated spoiler element on the upper surface designed to channel air over the passenger compartment and into the redesigned engine cover on the rear deck to meet the engine’s cooling requirements.

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As part of the transition to a roadster, Lamborghini has dropped the central roof-mounted intake of the coupe, with the roadster instead featuring a twin-buttress design with integrated rollover protection bars and revised vent designs on the engine cover to channel air into the V12 engine behind the driver compartment. Lamborghini says that the adjustments to the design make the roadster generate similar levels of downforce as the coupe.



Moving to the cabin, the design has been carried over virtually untouched from the coupe with the trifecta of screens - digital driver display, portrait style central touchscreen and a dedicated passenger display. The centre console houses a few physical switches, including the fighter-jet-inspired engine start button and the electronic gear selector.

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Moving to the powertrain, the Fenomeno Roadtser retains the services of the V12 hybrid powerplant of its coupe sibling, which is essentially an upgraded derivative of the Revuelto’s powertrain. Peak power stands at 1065 bhp with the V12 itself pushing out a peak of 824 bhp and 725 Nm. A trio of electric motors paired with a 7kWh battery complete the hybrid powertrain.

Lamborghini claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 2.4 seconds - identical to the coupe - and a 0-200 kmph sprint time of 6.8 seconds, making it 0.1 seconds slower to 200 kmph than the coupe. Top speed stands at 340 kmph. Stopping power comes via standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes.