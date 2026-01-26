Cars With V12 Engines On Sale In India
- Rolls-Royce, Ferrari & Lamborghini some manufacturers to still offer V12 engines
- Aston Martin's flagship Vanquish offered with twin-turbo V12
- Lamborghini offers V12 hybrid in the Revuelto
At a time when electrification and downsized turbocharged engines dominate the automotive landscape, the V12 engine has become a rarity. Once synonymous with flagship luxury cars and top-tier performance machines, 12-cylinder engines are now restricted to a select group of manufacturers catering to a very specific audience.
Despite this global shift, India continues to receive a handful of V12-powered cars, officially sold and supported by manufacturers through authorised dealerships. From ultra-luxury sedans and SUVs to high-performance grand tourers and supercars, these models represent the last stronghold of the V12 powertrain in the Indian market. Here’s a comprehensive look at all the V12 cars currently on sale in India:
Rolls-Royce Phantom
The Phantom sits at the very top of the luxury car hierarchy in India. Its V12 engine is engineered for near-silent operation, delivering power in an almost impeccable manner. For those who prioritise comfort, craftsmanship and road presence over outright performance figures, the Phantom remains unmatched. It is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine making 563 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, and comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Positioned as the more modern and driver-focused Rolls-Royce, the Ghost continues to be offered in India in its latest Series II form. While it retains the same V12 engine as the Phantom, its tuning and chassis setup give it a slightly more engaging character, appealing to owners who prefer to drive themselves. The Ghost Series II costs between Rs 8.95 crore and Rs 10.52 crore (ex-showroom).
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
The Cullinan has emerged as the carmaker’s most popular model in India. It combines SUV practicality with traditional Rolls-Royce refinement and remains the only luxury SUV in the Indian market to be powered by a V12 engine. It also shares the same powertrain setup as the other two Rolls-Royce offerings on this list. The SUV is currently priced in the range of Rs 10.50 crore to Rs 12.25 crore (ex-showroom).
Ferrari 12Cilindri
The 12Cilindri replaces the 812 Superfast as Ferrari’s front-engine V12 flagship. Designed as a long-distance grand tourer, it continues Ferrari’s tradition of high-revving naturally aspirated V12 engines. For those in India, it represents one of the last opportunities to own a pure, non-electrified Ferrari V12. It has a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine developing 835 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Ferrari retails the 12Cilindri in India from Rs 8.5 crore (ex-showroom).
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari’s first four-door car breaks convention in more ways than one. The Purosangue’s V12 engine sets it apart from every other luxury SUV on sale in India, offering a combination of practicality, exclusivity, and performance that is unique in this segment. It comes with a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine rated to produce 715 bhp of power and 716 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 310 kmph, and the rear-mounted 8-speed DCT automatic sends power to all four wheels. It costs upwards of Rs 10.5 crore in India (ex-showroom).
Lamborghini Revuelto
The Revuelto marks a significant transition for Lamborghini. While it retains a naturally aspirated V12 engine, it pairs it with electric motors to improve performance and meet modern emissions requirements. The Revuelto sits atop Lamborghini’s Indian lineup and represents the brand’s vision for the future of the V12. It is offered with a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine with hybrid tech that puts out 1,015 bhp (combined) and up to 807 Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and powers all the four wheels. Lamborghini has priced it at Rs 8.89 crore in India (ex-showroom).
Aston Martin Vanquish
It was launched in India in 2025 as the carmaker’s most premium grand tourer, which now costs Rs 8.37 crore (ex-showroom). The third-generation Vanquish blends long-distance comfort with supercar-level performance, offering Indian buyers a distinctive alternative to Italian V12 machines. Aston Martin provides it with a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine good enough for 835 bhp of max power and 678 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the Vanquish has a rear-wheel drive setup.
