Aston Martin Launches Watch Collection With Timex, Prices Start At Rs. 17,995

Iconic sportscar manufacturer Aston Martin has launched a special collection of watches in India in collaboration with Timex. This is the first time ever that the brand is foraying into the space of fine watchmaking. The collection brings Aston Martin’s iconic design language from road to wrist through two pillars - Timeless and Icon, featuring premium materials like titanium and carbon fibre, along with automotive-inspired detailing. The curated design language resonates with collectors, connoisseurs, and style drivers alike according to the brand.

While the Timeless series consists of vintage-inspired watches honouring Aston Martin’s heritage, Icon is a modern luxury range that reflects the marque’s sleek contemporary profile. Signature materials such as titanium, carbon fibre, and silicone straps echo find a place in the range along with stitching patterns which are inspired by car interiors and dials that are finished in the shape of wheel rims. The idea is to create a visceral connection between the wearer and the world of performance.



The watches are priced between Rs. 17,995 and Rs. 57,995. At the heart of the collection is the TRG Automatic, a skeleton-dial masterpiece powered by a Japanese automatic movement and housed in a lightweight titanium tonneau case. Its open structure pays tribute to Aston Martin’s signature rims, while its carbon fibre case flank and performance-textured strap evoke both precision and power.





Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex Group India said, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Aston Martin in India, their heritage and distinctive design ethos align seamlessly with our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, creating exciting opportunities to introduce a timepiece collection that reflects the strengths of both brands and our continued focus on premiumisation.”



“This collection distills the very essence of Aston Martin high-performance artistry and sophisticated design into an intimate, wearable form. It’s for those who drive the extraordinary every day.” said Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification, Aston Martin.

