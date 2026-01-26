Renault Duster Makes A Grand Indian Comeback, Gets Hybrid Tech

More than 15 years after it started the trend of compact SUVs in India, the Renault Duster is back. The SUV has been unveiled on Republic Day in Chennai. While the launch is slated for March and deliveries will begin from April, Renault has shared some key details which includes features as well as drivetrain options. It remains to be seen if the Duster in its new form can recreate the magic of the originals with increased competition and changes market dynamics.

The India-Spec Duster has many design elements which are different from the global model. The trapezoidal grille gets chrome surrounds and is flanked by full LED headlamps. The name Duster is written on it and takes the place of the Renault Diamond logo. The SUV runs on 18-inch alloys on top trim and the rear gets connected lamps. It is 4343 mm long, 1813 mm wide and 1659 mm tall. The SUV will be available in 6 colour options and a two-tone finish with gloss back roof and spoiler is also on offer.

The cabin has seen a big change from the last time the Duster was sold in the Indian market four years ago. It is now more feature-laden and looks much more ergonomic. Features include dual 10-inch screens with segment-first inbuilt Google services. Music, map, apps and connectivity is all integrated in the touchscreen. Other features include ambient lighting, ventilated and electric front seats, dual zone climate control, Arkamys sound system and a panoramic sunroof. The second row promises good practicality with a wheelbase of 2657 mm. The SUV gets a boot space of 518 liters along with a powered tail gate.

The 2026 Renault Duster comes with as many as 3 petrol engine options. Smallest is a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder turbo which makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 1.3 liter 4-cylinder turbo is next which makes 158 bhp and 280 Nm. It is being offered with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed dual clutch transmission. Later in the year, the SUV will also go on sale with strong hybrid tech where a 1.8-litre GDI petrol engine is paired to a 1.4 kWh battery pack. Called the e-Tech 160, it is paired with an 8-speed automatic and two-electric motors. The car can be driven 80% in pure EV mode with a range of 1000 km according to Renault.

Also Read: New Renault Duster India Debut Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images

The SUV is based on the Renault Groups modular platform (RGMP) and promises to hold the same level of ride and handling combination offered by the predecessor. It gets a ground clearance of 212 mm while the approach and departure angles stand at 26.9 and 34.7 degrees respectively. In terms of safety, the new Duster is 'engineered for full-five star score in crash tests’ according to the brand. It also gets features like adaptive cruise control and 360 view camera.