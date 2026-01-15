logo
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Gets A Celebration Edition For 2026, Prices start at Rs. 1.34 Crore

1 min read
Jan 15, 2026, 01:25 PM
Key Highlights
  • AMG Line is now standard across the SUV range
  • The SUV comes with 5 and 7 seat configurations
  • Rear Seat Ventilation is now offered on the SUV

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has launched a new celebration edition of its highest selling electric car in India, the EQS SUV. The SUV is available in two versions - 5 seat EQS 450 which is priced at Rs. 1.34 crore, ex-showroom and the 7 seat EQS 580 which has been priced at Rs. 1.48 crore. AMG which was previously available only with the latter is now available on the EQS 450 as well. This includes the 21-inch light AMG alloy wheels. Apart from this both the SUVs will now be available with seat ventilation on the second row.

EQS SUV

Both the EQS 450 and 580 come with a 122 kWh battery packs and the claimed range is 775 km on the former while on the latter the range goes up to 809 km. With a maximum power of 355 bhp the 450 does 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds while the 580 achieves the same in 4.8 seconds with a maximum power of 546 bhp. Peak torque is 800 Nm on the 5-seater and 858 Nm on the 7-seater.

EQS SUV 2

At its annual press conference, the brand revealed that 70% of all its EVs sold in 2025 belonged to the top-end segment, priced between Rs. 1.25 crore to Rs. 3.10 crore. These include the EQS SUV, EQS Sedan, Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and the G580. Mercedes-Benz India’s electric portfolio saw a growth of 12% year-on-year, and every fifth top-end Mercedes-Benz sold in India during 2025 was electric.

