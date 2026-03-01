Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched At Rs 29.35 Lakh
- Based on XEV 9e Pack 3
- Gets new features from the XEV 9S
- Offered with 79 kWh battery only
Mahindra has updated the XEV 9e electric SUV’s line-up with a new Cineluxe Edition priced from Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding charger). Based on the fully-loaded Pack 3 trim, the new Cilelux Edition costs about Rs 1.15 lakh less than the top-spec 9e (Rs 30.50 lakh) while getting some cosmetic changes and feature updates. Bookings for the Cineluxe Edition commence from March 2 with deliveries to start from March 10, 2026.
Also read: Mahindra XEV 9S Gains A New Custom Drive Mode
On the outside, the Cineluxe Edition is offered in two paint finishes - Satin Black and Satin White, while the interior is finished in black leatherette upholstery with brown accents. The more notable updates come in the form of the features, with the Cineluxe Edition getting some additional features borrowed from the new XEV 9S. These include the new Pet & Camp climate control modes as well as the more comprehensive 360 Secure Pro vehicle monitoring system and a ‘Custom’ drive mode to tailor the individual vehicle settings to the driver’s tastes.
Also Read: Next Mahindra Electric SUV Launch Confirmed For 2027
Other new features include a new NFC key, proximity-based vehicle locking & unlocking, a continuous digital video recorder, and a new user profile function.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 13.66 Lakh
Mechanically, the Cineluxe Edition is unchanged over the top-sped XEV 9e Pack 3, getting the same 79 kWh battery offering up to 656 km of claimed range. Power output, too, is unchanged at 282 bhp and 380 Nm.
Interestingly, Mahindra is not offering the option of a 7.2 kWh wallbox charger with the Cineluxe Edition. Buyers can either buy the SUV without a wallbox charger or pay an additional Rs 75,000 for the 11.2 kW AC wallbox unit.
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 1, 2026Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched At Rs 29.35 LakhNew special edition of the 9e electric SUV is based on the fully-loaded 9e Pack 3 but costs about Rs 1.15 lakh less.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 1, 2026New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Makes India Debut; Launch TomorrowUnlike the previous diesel-only V-class, the latest model will be offered with petrol and diesel engine options.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 28, 2026Zero-Dep Cover: The Renewal Add-on That Ensures You Don’t Pay for Parts1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 28, 2026Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LX Recalled Over Transmission Malfunction RiskThe recall affects 969 units of the Toyota Land Cruiser and 117 units of the Lexus LX.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 27, 2026New Tata Tiago EV Spied Testing On Indian Roads: Enhanced Range Incoming?Launched in India in 2022, the Tiago EV received a notable update last year, adding in newer features and some styling tweaks.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Feb 27, 2026VLF Mobster 135 Price Hiked As Introductory Offer EndsThe Mobster 135 is now priced at Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom), which marks an increase of Rs 7,000.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 28, 2026Tata Punch EV Facelift Review: More Range, More Sense, Less MoneyThe Tata Punch EV facelift gets a bigger 40 kWh battery, faster 60 kW DC charging, improved thermal management, and better real-world range, and all of that at a lower introductory price. But does it become a more complete package now?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 24, 2026Hero Destini 110 Review: Simplicity, RefinedThe Hero Destini 110 is a no-nonsense commuter that is simple, comfortable and above all, fuel efficient. In 2026, when buyers are spoilt for choice, is it good enough to consider?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 23, 2026TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADVAfter spending some time with the TVS Apache RTX in traffic, the daily commute, as well as on open highways, one thing becomes clear: the RTX is trying to redefine the entry-level ADV segment. But is it without fault?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 20, 2026Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky InfinityFlagship all-electric SUV from the Vietnamese car maker gets most of the basics right.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 18, 2026New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV FaceoffWith the new X3 30, BMW has a direct competitor to the petrol GLC 300, but which is the luxury SUV for you?1 min read