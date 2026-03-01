Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched At Rs 29.35 Lakh

Mahindra has updated the XEV 9e electric SUV’s line-up with a new Cineluxe Edition priced from Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding charger). Based on the fully-loaded Pack 3 trim, the new Cilelux Edition costs about Rs 1.15 lakh less than the top-spec 9e (Rs 30.50 lakh) while getting some cosmetic changes and feature updates. Bookings for the Cineluxe Edition commence from March 2 with deliveries to start from March 10, 2026.



On the outside, the Cineluxe Edition is offered in two paint finishes - Satin Black and Satin White, while the interior is finished in black leatherette upholstery with brown accents. The more notable updates come in the form of the features, with the Cineluxe Edition getting some additional features borrowed from the new XEV 9S. These include the new Pet & Camp climate control modes as well as the more comprehensive 360 Secure Pro vehicle monitoring system and a ‘Custom’ drive mode to tailor the individual vehicle settings to the driver’s tastes.



Other new features include a new NFC key, proximity-based vehicle locking & unlocking, a continuous digital video recorder, and a new user profile function.



Mechanically, the Cineluxe Edition is unchanged over the top-sped XEV 9e Pack 3, getting the same 79 kWh battery offering up to 656 km of claimed range. Power output, too, is unchanged at 282 bhp and 380 Nm.

Interestingly, Mahindra is not offering the option of a 7.2 kWh wallbox charger with the Cineluxe Edition. Buyers can either buy the SUV without a wallbox charger or pay an additional Rs 75,000 for the 11.2 kW AC wallbox unit.