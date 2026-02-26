Next Mahindra Electric SUV Launch Confirmed For 2027

Mahindra has confirmed that its next born-electric SUV, internally codenamed BO7, will arrive in 2027. The model will essentially be the production version of the BE.07 concept which was first showcased in August 2022 and was initially slated to launch in October 2026.

Speaking during the company’s earnings call, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We have codenamed B07; it probably won’t be launched with that name. So, B07 will come in some part of calendar 2027. We believe that will be a very big volume driver on top of what we are doing with our current three products. So, that is what we are expecting as a 2027 launch.”

The BE.07 will become the second model in Mahindra’s BE sub-brand and the company’s fourth born-electric vehicle after the XEV 9e, BE 6, and XEV 9S. The concept version previewed a large electric SUV measuring around 4,565mm in length. In terms of design, the concept carried styling elements similar to the BE 6, including sharp edges and signature LED lighting elements, among other bits.

The production-spec BE.07 will be based on Mahindra’s INGLO skateboard platform, which underpins its existing electric SUVs. Battery pack options are expected to range between 60kWh and 80kWh. Visually and under the skin, the upcoming SUV is likely to retain several elements seen on Mahindra’s current generation of electric vehicles, both in terms of exterior design and interior layout.