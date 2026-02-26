logo
BKT Tyres Launched On-Highway Tyre Portfolio for Two-Wheelers & Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Feb 26, 2026, 01:55 AM
Key Highlights
  • BKT announced an investment commitment of Rs 3,500 crore (USD 400 million) to support the initiative
  • Revealed new brand architecture, making BKT Tyres & BKT Carbon as independent business identities
  • Launched a national multimedia brand campaign with Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador for its B2C business

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) is an Indian MNC and a strong player in the global Off-Highway Tyre (OHT) segment with presence in 163 countries worldwide, offering mobility solutions in the field of Agriculture, Construction, Mining and other industrial applications.

As a part of BKT’s Vision 2030, the company announced a range of initiatives to achieve a 2.2X revenue growth over the FY25 levels, taking the total revenue to Rs 23,000 Crores. Fresh investments are planned to support manufacturing capacity expansion, advancement in R&D capabilities and strengthening of the distribution network.

A sizeable chunk of this growth is to come from BKT’s foray into the Consumer Tyre Market, essentially the On-Highway Tyres. On the two-wheeler side, two new tyre lines were announced - BKT ZENOVA and BKT THYROS. BKT ZENOVA is designed for city commuting, promising enhanced comfort, smooth handling, and dependable grip for everyday urban riders. BKT THYROS on the other end, is engineered for a dual-purpose usage including on and off-road riding, offering confidence and control across mixed terrain conditions.

For the Commercial Vehicle On-Road segment, BKT will be launching BKT m.Loadxpert and BKT Milexpert RG in the Apr-Jun’26 period. Thes tyres have been developed for high-demand On-Highway applications such as cement transport, construction logistics, and regional cargo movement across the country. BKT also announced special efforts towards developing and promoting the Tyre Retreading industry for enhanced product usage life and its contribution towards sustainability efforts.

A renewed customer focus was also emphasised by BKT with special measures being undertaken for enhanced service responsiveness and speedy complaint resolutions. BKT also announced introduction of a ‘Journey Assistance Program’ for the two-wheeler riders and a ‘Save the Casing Program’ for Commercial Vehicle Radials segment. Both, targeted towards the end tyre users, as a measure of establishing a direct connect with the customer setting the foundation for the B2C business.

Launch of a multimedia brand campaign starring Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador was also announced to compliment the BKT’s entry in the B2C business with the theme –‘Elevate Your Drive’.

