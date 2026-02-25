Over 1 Lakh Motorists to Get Toll Refund After Major Mumbai-Pune Expressway Disruption

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced a toll refund amounting to Rs 5.16 crore for more than one lakh motorists who were impacted by a major traffic disruption on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway earlier this month. Officials said the refunded amount will be credited directly to users’ FASTag accounts in the coming days.

The incident occurred on February 3, when a gas tanker overturned near the Khopoli stretch of the expressway, bringing traffic to a standstill for over 33 hours. The disruption left many commuters stranded for long periods, with limited access to water, food, and other basic facilities. As a precaution, the Pune-bound lane was closed, and traffic was diverted via the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. The closure lasted for over 33 hours, with vehicles queued up on both old and new highways.

MSRDC officials stated that the refund will cover not only tolls collected on the expressway but also those charged on affected stretches of the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway during the disruption. Toll operators have been instructed to submit detailed FASTag transaction records to help identify eligible vehicles.

The corporation has clarified that motorists are not required to submit individual claims. All toll deductions made during the affected period will be automatically reversed and credited to the respective FASTag accounts.

Refunds will be processed based on transaction data provided by toll operators and returned to the same accounts from which the tolls were deducted.

