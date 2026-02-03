Drum Brakes vs Disc Brakes: How Different Are The Two And Which Is Better For Cars?
Brakes are among the most critical safety systems in a car, yet they are often one of the least understood. Most buyers focus on engines, mileage and features, while braking hardware is usually buried deep in the specification sheet of a vehicle. However, whether a car uses drum or disc brakes – and where – has a direct impact on safety, maintenance costs, and driving confidence.
In the Indian car market, both drum and disc brakes continue to coexist, each serving a specific purpose depending on the vehicle type, price point and intended usage. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what drum and disc brakes are, how they work, and their pros and cons, keeping cars in mind:
What Are Drum Brakes?
Image credit: Akebono Brakes
Drum brakes are one of the oldest braking systems used in cars and are still widely found today, especially on the rear wheels of mass-market vehicles.
How Do They Work?
A drum brake consists of a brake drum attached to the wheel, brake shoes inside the drum and a wheel cylinder that pushes the shoes outward. When the brake pedal is pressed, hydraulic pressure forces the brake shoes to expand outward and press against the inner surface of the rotating drum. This friction slows the wheel and brings the car to a stop.
Where Drum Brakes Are Used In Cars Today
In India, drum brakes are commonly found on the rear wheels of entry-level hatchbacks and compact sedans, on budget compact SUVs, and in cars where cost efficiency and low maintenance are prioritised over outright braking performance.
What Are Disc Brakes?
Disc brakes are more modern and are now standard on the front wheels of almost every car sold in India, regardless of its price.
How Disc Brakes Work
A disc brake consists of a brake disc (rotor) attached to the wheel, a brake caliper, and brake pads inside the caliper. When you press the brake pedal, hydraulic pressure forces the brake pads to clamp down on the spinning disc. The friction generated slows the wheel quickly and efficiently.
Their Application
In the Indian market, disc brakes are used on the front wheels of all cars and on all four wheels in higher-end variants, premium cars, SUVs, and performance-oriented vehicles. Some cars now offer front discs with rear disc setups even in mid-range segments.
Differences Between Drum And Disc Brakes In Cars
|Drum Brakes
|Disc Brakes
Pros Of Drum Brakes
- Lower manufacturing and replacement cost: Drum brakes are cheaper to produce, which helps manufacturers keep entry-level car prices in check. For owners, replacement parts like brake shoes are also more affordable.
- Long service intervals: In typical city driving, rear drum brakes experience less load and can last significantly longer before needing replacement.
- Better protection from dust and debris: The enclosed design helps shield braking components from dirt, stones and road grime, which is useful on rough or poorly surfaced roads.
- Stable handbrake performance: Drum brakes integrate well with mechanical handbrakes, offering reliable holding power on inclines.
Cons Of Drum Brakes
- Weaker braking under heavy load: Drum brakes struggle during hard or repeated braking, especially at highway speeds or on downhill sections.
- Poor heat dissipation: Heat buildup inside the drum can lead to brake fade, reducing stopping power during prolonged use.
- Reduced performance in wet conditions: Water trapped inside the drum can temporarily compromise braking effectiveness.
- More complex servicing: Internal components are harder to access, making inspections and repairs more time-consuming.
Pros Of Disc Brakes
- Stronger and more consistent braking: Disc brakes provide better bite and predictable stopping power, especially at higher speeds.
- Superior heat management: The exposed disc cools faster, reducing the risk of brake fade during aggressive or repeated braking.
- Better performance in rain and waterlogged roads: Water is quickly dispersed from the disc surface, restoring braking efficiency faster.
- Easier inspection and servicing: Brake pad wear can be visually checked, and replacements are quicker compared to drum brakes.
Cons Of Disc Brakes
- Higher replacement cost: Brake pads and discs are more expensive than drum brake components.
- Faster wear rates: Disc brake pads tend to wear out quicker, particularly in stop-and-go traffic.
- Greater exposure to dirt: Open design makes discs more susceptible to dust and surface rust when parked for long periods.
- Marginal real-world benefit at the rear: Rear disc brakes offer limited gains in everyday city driving compared to their cost.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- BMW New X3Expected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-16
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-01
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- China Mandates Fitting of Mechanical Door Handles On New Cars From 2027Vehicles already on sale to be given an additional 2 years to conform to the new norms.1 min read
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EV India Debut In April 2026The new-gen CLA, in its all-electric avatar, was globally unveiled in March 2025.1 min read
- Two-Wheeler Sales January 2026: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Report Sustained GrowthMost brands have reported year-on-year growth in the first month of CY26.4 mins read
- Car Sales January 2026: Six Marutis in Top 10, But Tata Nexon Takes Top SpotTata Motors sold 23,365 units of the Nexon, creating a clear gap to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which finished second with 19,629 units.1 min read
- Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crosses 50,000 Sales Milestone In 4 monthsThe compact SUV launched at the onset of festive season has crossed the 50,000 sales mark in about 4 months1 min read
- Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Protection Amid Long Waiting PeriodsCountry’s largest carmaker has said that prices of the cars will not be increased for customers who have already made the bookings1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 2, 2026TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better & More Efficient!We test the new TVS NTorq 150 out in the real world to get a sense of what it offers in terms of performance, dynamics and fuel economy.7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 21, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old SoulWith the update, the Tata Punch facelift retains its character of being a healthy runabout, which is perfect for Indian roads. But have these changes made it any better?7 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 17, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time RidersThe Chetak C25, in quite a few ways, is poles apart from the larger and more powerful 30 and 35 Series models, but in its mannerisms, it is very much a Chetak.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 8, 20262026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?1 min read
- Home
- Articles
- Technology
- Drum Brakes vs Disc Brakes: How Different Are The Two And Which Is Better For Cars?