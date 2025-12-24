Listed: Car Manufacturers That Will Hike Prices From January 2026

The revised GST rates on cars earlier this year brought noticeable benefits for new car buyers. However, a portion of that advantage is now being rolled back, as annual price hikes around the start of the new year will soon be implemented. It is a common practice in the auto industry and typically follows the end of each calendar year. These price revisions will take effect from January 1, 2026. Here’s a list of all the automakers that have announced price hikes starting January 2026.

Also Read: Tata To Enter Rs 40 Lakh Passenger Car Market With First Avinya Electric SUV In End-2026

Mercedes-Benz India

Mercedes-Benz was one of the first carmakers in the Indian market to announce a price hike across its range of cars and SUVs, effective January 1, 2026. The hike will be up to 2 per cent and has been attributed to rising operating costs along with the sustained high Euro-to-Indian rupee exchange rate. The company has also stated that it is considering future quarterly price revisions as a way to manage fluctuations in exchange rates.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: Introduction

JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG Motor India has announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its product lineup. The revised prices will come into effect from January 1, 2026, and the hike will vary depending on the model and variant. The company has attributed the increase to rising input costs and other prevailing macroeconomic factors. It remains to be seen whether the price revision will also impact the recently launched Hector facelift, which is currently being offered at introductory prices.

Also Read: 2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming

Nissan India

Nissan has announced that it will implement a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its range, effective from January 2026. The carmaker currently sells the Magnite and its Kuro edition and the Xtrail; however, for 2026, Nissan has confirmed that the Renault Triber-based Gravite compact MPV will arrive in showrooms by March 2026.

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Prices To Be Hiked From January 1, 2026

BYD India

BYD India has announced a price increase for its flagship model, the Sealion 7, with revised prices set to take effect from January 1, 2026. Customers who place their bookings on or before December 31 will continue to get the electric SUV at current ex-showroom prices. The company has neither officially stated the reason for the price hike nor disclosed the extent of the increase.

BMW India

BMW India has already implemented a price hike of up to 3 per cent from September 1, 2025, and plans another increase effective January 1, 2026. The company earlier attributed the revisions to rising material and logistics costs, and the depreciating Indian rupee impacting foreign exchange, among other factors. The hikes will apply across BMW’s lineup, including both locally assembled and imported models.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more announcements come in.