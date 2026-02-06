BMW F 450 GS Based Sportbike Spotted On Test

A full-faired and heavily camouflaged test mule of a new faired supersport machine has been spotted on test. The bike appears to be based on the same platform as the upcoming BMW F 450 GS, manufactured by TVS Motor Company. The new 450 platform is expected to spawn multiple models, with one or two from TVS as well, just like with the 310 platform, so the supersport test mule could be a pre-production prototype of either TVS or BMW Motorrad – an Apache 450 RR or a BMW S 450 RR once it makes it to production.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Unveiled At EICMA 2025

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Production Begins At TVS Plant

The test mule is heavily camouflaged, leaving much of its design details covered, but some details are noticeable. The front end under the body covers appears to sport a vertically stacked headlight and a windscreen, and the fairing could get winglets, which has become a sort of design element these days, not just on modern supersport machines, but even some scooters, like the TVS NTorq 150.

The front brake caliper of the test mule has BMW branding, and the menu control on the left handlebar is the typical BMW Motorrad jog wheel, hinting that this is indeed a BMW product being tested. The powerplant is expected to be the same as the one used on the F 450 GS – a 420 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and peak torque of 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The BMW F 450 GS is expected to go on sale in the next few months, after which the 450 RR will be introduced, possibly with a reveal later this year, and the model launch sometime in early 2027.

(Image Source)