Mahindra To Set Up Its Biggest Automobile Plant In Nagpur; Production To Begin In 2028

Mahindra Group will establish its largest manufacturing facility for automobiles and tractors in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The announcement was made at the ongoing Advantage Vidarbha event positioning the region as an emerging industrial growth hub. The state-of-the-art facility will be developed across an area of 1,500 acres, along with a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar. Once fully operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it Mahindra’s largest integrated manufacturing footprint in the country.

The new facility will support next-generation platforms from the brand, including the NU_IQ architecture. It will be capable of manufacturing vehicles across multiple powertrains — ICE, EV and future technologies — for both domestic and global markets. The brand has also confirmed that it will acquire land in the Igatpuri-Nashik region to expand current product and engine capacities. Overall, Mahindra has committed a total investment of ₹15,000 crore over the next 10 years in Maharashtra. The group will acquire over 2000 acres across three locations to further strengthen its manufacturing footprint.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said: “Mahindra’s decision to establish its largest integrated auto and tractor manufacturing facility in Maharashtra is a strong endorsement of the state’s robust industrial ecosystem and progressive policy framework. This landmark investment will generate significant employment, accelerate regional development in Vidarbha and surrounding areas, and further reinforce Maharashtra’s position as a leading manufacturing hub in India.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said: “This facility represents a bold step forward in Mahindra’s manufacturing journey. Designed to support our next generation of vehicles and tractors, it brings together scale, flexibility and advanced technology within one integrated footprint. It strengthens our ability to deliver world-class products while staying true to our commitment to ‘Make in India for the World.’ We are proud to deepen our partnership with the state of Maharashtra through this transformative investment.”