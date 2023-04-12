Chairman Emeritus Of Mahindra Group, Keshub Mahindra Passes Away At 99

Keshub Mahindra, visionary and former Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has passed away at 99. Keshub Mahindra led Mahindra for almost 5 decades and paved the way for its expansion across various fields. The doyen of Indian Industry was also the Chairman Emeritus of the Mahindra Group. He retired as Chairman of Mahindra in 2012, handing over the reins to his nephew and current Chairman, Anand Mahindra.



Born in 1923 in Shimla, Keshub Mahindra joined the board of the company in 1948. Under his leadership Mahindra moved beyond from just being a manufacturer of Automobiles and diversified into various fields like IT, Hospitality and Real Estate. India's oldest billionaire also served on boards of many entities both in the Government as well as in the Corporate world.



Tributes have started pouring in on his demise. President, SIAM, Vinod Aggarwal in his condolence message stated, “The Indian Automobile Industry today lost one of its pioneers Shri Keshub Mahindra, at the age of 99. His leadership in the early years of the journey of the Indian Auto Industry had led to India being recognized as an important player globally and also helped in India becoming a manufacturing hub for the Automobile sector. He was the President of SIAM during the year 1964. SIAM and the Indian Automobile Industry condoles the passing away of a true visionary and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace”

Former MD at Mahindra & Mahindra Pawan Goenka tweeted, "The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti."

