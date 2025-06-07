Countries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving License

The best way to experience any country is through a road trip, they say. But as much as we would love to drive, it is also really important to be well-versed with the driving regulations of the particular nation we are planning to visit. Apart from local laws, what is of utmost importance is having possession of a valid driving license and the good thing is that you can drive with your Indian driving license in many countries across the world.

Here’s a list of some prominent countries that allow you to drive while on a visitor visa

United States Of America

You can drive in the USA on your Indian driving license for a period of up to one year from your date of entry into the country. Your license must be printed in English and not in any regional language. Additionally, you must also be in possession of an I-94 form which is proof of your arrival and departure record in the United States. Alternatively, you can also use the CBP GO mobile app to show your entry date into the country.

Canada

Canada, another country which gets a large number of visitors from India also allows you to drive on a valid Indian driving license, albeit the duration for which that is allowed is much lesser. Unlike the US where you can drive on an Indian DL for one year, in Canada you can do so for only 2 months

United Kingdom

All the countries in the United Kingdom - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland allow you to drive on a valid Indian driving license for one year from the date you first entered the region. However, there may be restrictions on the class of vehicles you can drive though small cars and motorcycles can be used without any hiccups,

European Union

Some of the most popular and frequently visited European countries allow the use of an Indian driving license for a limited period from the first date of entry, These include Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Spain and Sweden. The duration could vary between 6 to 12 months and yes the license needs to be in English language. It is also advisable to carry a translation of your DL in the local language by virtue of an International Driving Permit. Remember in all these countries you drive on the right side of the road.

Australia and New Zealand

You can drive on an Indian driving License in both the Trans-Tasman neighbours Australia and New Zealand. While Australia allows you to drive for up to 3 months, New Zealand lets you drive for one year from the first date of entry. Traffic in both these countries drives on the left side of the road, similar to India.

Singapore

In Singapore as well, the Indian driving license is valid for one year from the date of entry. After the expiry of this period, you will need to apply for a local driving license from the relevant authorities. Here too, traffic moves on the left side of the road.

Saudi Arabia

Unlike many other countries in the Middle East, you are allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia on a valid Indian driving license, which is printed in English. The Kingdom allows the use of a foreign license for a period of three months.

Hong Kong

Driving on an Indian driving license is allowed in Hong Kong for a period of one year. Beyond this period you will need to obtain a local driving license.

International Driving Permit

There are several other countries like Thailand, Japan and UAE which will allow you to drive with an Indian driving license if it is accompanied by an International driving permit. However, few other nations like China and Vietnam do not recognise an IDP and you need to apply for a temporary local license to drive there.



An international driving permit usually comes in handy if you need to drive in countries where English is not the primary language. It is essentially a translation of your driving license and these translations are written in some of the most widely spoken languages of the world including French, Spanish, Russian and Arabic. In many countries, if you’re planning to drive a rental car, the operator is likely to hand over the vehicle only if you have an International Driving Permit. Issuing one is quite simple as the process has completely moved online in several Indian states. All you need to submit is a copy of a valid Indian passport.