Yamaha MT-15 2.0 DLX Launched At Rs 1.81 Lakh; Gains Colour TFT Display

Yamaha Motor India has expanded the MT-15 2.0 range with the launch of a new top-spec variant. Named DLX, it is priced at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom) while the standard version is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The talking point of this update is the addition of a few new features, which narrow down to the instrumentation, apart from the motorcycle gaining new colour schemes.



The newly introduced DLX variant of the Yamaha MT-15 is equipped with a colour TFT instrument cluster, which appears to be borrowed from the FZ-S Fi Hybrid. This display supports Bluetooth connectivity and, through Yamaha’s Y-Connect app, it provides vital details such as maintenance notifications, parking location tracking, fuel consumption stats, malfunction alerts and rider ranking system.



Apart from the new dash, the DLX version is offered with two new colour schemes, including ice storm and violet, along with the existing metallic black. The standard variant also gets a new silver paint option.

All other components and specifications of the motorcycle remain unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 18.15 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch.