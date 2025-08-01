HomeNews & Reviews
Yamaha MT-15 2.0 DLX Launched At Rs 1.81 Lakh; Gains Colour TFT Display

The MT-15 gets a new top-spec variant along with 3 new colour schemes in total.
Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha MT-15 gets a new DLX variant
  • Features colour TFT dash with connectivity option
  • Available in two variants: Standard and DLX

Yamaha Motor India has expanded the MT-15 2.0 range with the launch of a new top-spec variant. Named DLX, it is priced at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom) while the standard version is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The talking point of this update is the addition of a few new features, which narrow down to the instrumentation, apart from the motorcycle gaining new colour schemes.  

Also Read: Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty
 2025 Yamaha MT 15 Launched
The newly introduced DLX variant of the Yamaha MT-15 is equipped with a colour TFT instrument cluster, which appears to be borrowed from the FZ-S Fi Hybrid. This display supports Bluetooth connectivity and, through Yamaha’s Y-Connect app, it provides vital details such as maintenance notifications, parking location tracking, fuel consumption stats, malfunction alerts and rider ranking system. 
 
Apart from the new dash, the DLX version is offered with two new colour schemes, including ice storm and violet, along with the existing metallic black. The standard variant also gets a new silver paint option.

 

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh
 2025 Yamaha MT 15 Launched 1
 

All other components and specifications of the motorcycle remain unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 18.15 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch.  

Popular Yamaha Models

