Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty

Yamaha Motor India has rolled out a new 10-Year 'Total Warranty' for its entire range of locally manufactured motorcycles and scooters, on the sidelines of celebrating its 40-year presence in the country. The new initiative includes a standard 2-year warranty along with an additional 8-year extended coverage. This extended protection applies to components, such as the engine, electrical systems, and the fuel injection (Fi) system.

Also Read: 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched With New Colours; Continues To Sell At Rs 1.5 Lakh

Under this Programme, Yamaha's hybrid scooters, including the Ray ZR Fi, Fascino 125 Fi, and the Aerox 155 Version S maxi-scooter, are covered for up to 1 lakh kilometres. The brand’s made-in-India motorcycles, which include the FZ Series, R15, and MT-15, receive warranty coverage for up to 1,25,000 kilometres.

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched in India at Rs 1.45 Lakh

Initially available at no extra cost, the extended warranty is being offered free of charge to new customers for a limited period. After this, it will be available at an additional cost. Moreover, the warranty is fully transferable to future owners of the two-wheelers.

It’s important to note that this warranty scheme applies exclusively to Yamaha models manufactured in India. Therefore, premium models like the MT-03 and R3, which are imported as Completely Built Units, are not covered under this new programme.