Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty
Published on May 15, 2025
- Yamaha Ray, Fascino and Aerox covered up to 1 lakh kilometres
- Yamaha FZ series, R15, MT-15 covered up to 1.25 lakh kilometres
- 8-year extended warranty offered free of cost for a limited period
Yamaha Motor India has rolled out a new 10-Year 'Total Warranty' for its entire range of locally manufactured motorcycles and scooters, on the sidelines of celebrating its 40-year presence in the country. The new initiative includes a standard 2-year warranty along with an additional 8-year extended coverage. This extended protection applies to components, such as the engine, electrical systems, and the fuel injection (Fi) system.
Under this Programme, Yamaha's hybrid scooters, including the Ray ZR Fi, Fascino 125 Fi, and the Aerox 155 Version S maxi-scooter, are covered for up to 1 lakh kilometres. The brand’s made-in-India motorcycles, which include the FZ Series, R15, and MT-15, receive warranty coverage for up to 1,25,000 kilometres.
Initially available at no extra cost, the extended warranty is being offered free of charge to new customers for a limited period. After this, it will be available at an additional cost. Moreover, the warranty is fully transferable to future owners of the two-wheelers.
It’s important to note that this warranty scheme applies exclusively to Yamaha models manufactured in India. Therefore, premium models like the MT-03 and R3, which are imported as Completely Built Units, are not covered under this new programme.
