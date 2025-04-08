Login
2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh

Yamaha has updated the FZ-S Fi motorcycle for 2025 with new colour options and an OBD-2B compliant engine.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha FZ-S Fi gets an OBD-2B compliant engine
  • Gets new colour options; minimal cosmetic changes
  • Continues with the 149 cc single cylinder engine

Yamaha Motor India has silently updated the FZ-S Fi motorcycle, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest update brings minor cosmetic changes and new colour options, and an OBD-2B compliant engine, while most of the mechanical bits remain unchanged.  

  

In terms of design, the motorcycle retains its familiar styling with the only visual change being the front turn indicators which have been repositioned from the headlight cladding to the tank shrouds. Yamaha has rolled out new colour options and the palette now includes Matte Black, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, Metallic Grey, and Cyber Green. 

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

  2025 Yamaha FZ S Fi Launched At Rs 1 35 Lakh 1

 

With the OBD-2B update, the motorcycle has gained 1 kg in kerb weight, now standing at 137 kg. Prices have increased by Rs 3,600 compared to the FZ-S Fi V4 DLX, which still remains available for purchase. 

 

 Powering the FZ-S Fi is the same 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It churns out 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 

# Yamaha India# 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi# Yamaha FZ-S Fi# Yamaha bikes# Yamaha bikes India# Bikes# Two Wheelers
