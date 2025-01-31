Login
Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

While the YZF-R3 is now priced at Rs 3,59,900, the naked MT-03 now retails at Rs 3,49,900, both ex-showroom
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha India reduces prices of the R3 and MT-03
  • Both motorcycles remain mechanically the same
  • Prices effective from February 1, 2025

In 2023, Yamaha India brought back the faired YZF-R3 in India along with its naked sibling, the MT-03. The motorcycles were priced at Rs 4.65 lakh for the R3 and Rs 4.6 lakh for the MT-03 which were very steep considering what was being offered on the motorcycles in terms of equipment, features and styling, and also considering the competition. The result was very poor sales for the motorcycles with hardly any takers despite many motorcyclists wanting to purchase. This also meant that, for existing owners of YZF-R15 and MT-15, the price difference has been too big to migrate to a 300cc class motorcycle with a Yamaha. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 4.60 Lakh


Yamaha R3 price dropped 2025 carandbike edited 1

Thankfully, Yamaha India has finally taken note of these concerns and has revised the prices of both motorcycles. The YZF-R3 is now priced at Rs 3.6 lakh while the MT-03 now carries a sticker price of Rs 3.5 lakh, both prices are ex-showroom. The prices have been slashed by up to Rs 1.10 lakh, which makes the two Yamahas more accessible to brand loyalists. The new prices are effective from February 1, 2025.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison


Yamaha MT 03 price dropped 2025 carandbike edited 1

Apart from the price drop, both motorcycles have undergone no changes and pack the same design, features and equipment. Both machines are powered by the same 321cc parallel-twin mill that is rated to produce 41.42 bhp and 29.5 Nm mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bikes are equipped with USDs and a preload adjustable monoshock setup and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

 

Yamaha India is offering the YZF-R3 in two colourways, Icon Blue and Yamaha Black, while the MT-03 can be opted in the colour shades, Midnight Cyan and Midnight Black.

