Yamaha R15 Reaches 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone In India

The Japanese bike manufacturer’s Surajpur plant has rolled out the one millionth example of the entry-level sport bike, over 16 years after the first unit was built.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 4, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha R15 has reached the 1 million units production mark 16 years on from the launch of the original.
  • Over 9 lakh units of the entry-level sportbike have been sold in India since 2008.
  • R15 range currently comprises the R15 S, R15 V4.0 and R15 M.

Yamaha Motor India has rolled out the one millionth example of one of its most popular motorcycles, the YZF-R15. The Japanese firm’s plant in Surajpur, Greater Noida, has now produced more than 10 lakh examples of the much-loved entry-level sportbike, since the launch of the original all the way back in 2008. In a press note, Yamaha Motor India revealed of the 10 lakh units built till date, more than 9 lakh units have been sold in India itself, with the rest being exported to other markets from here.

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

 

R15 S Racing Blue

Speaking on the occasion of the rollout, Itaru Otani, Chairman, India Yamaha Motor Group of Companies, said, "The R15 embodies Yamaha’s Racing DNA with cutting-edge technology, thrilling design, and unmatched performance. With every iteration of the R15, we have elevated the riding experience, making the R15 the top choice for young enthusiasts. We extend our immense gratitude to our customers for their unwavering trust and to our employees for their dedication, which have been instrumental in achieving this landmark. Yamaha remains dedicated to shaping the future of performance motorcycling, ensuring the R15 continues to inspire riders for generations to come."

 

Also Read: Updated Yamaha YZF-R3 Design Patented In India

 

R15 edited

Back in 2008, the Yamaha R15 – launched at Rs 97,425 (ex-showroom) – was a revolutionary product, bringing a liquid-cooled engine and the famed ‘Deltabox’ frame, which helped establish its image as a motorcycle aimed at enthusiasts. 

 

The second-gen model, launched in 2011, brought an aluminium swing arm, and the comfort-oriented R15 S. 2018 witnessed the launch of the R15 V3.0, which was equipped with LED lighting, a slip-and-assist clutch and a heavily updated 155 cc engine. The model on sale at present – the R15 V4.0 – was launched in 2021.

 

Currently, there are three models in the R15 lineup – the R15 S (Rs 1.67 lakh), R15 V4.0 (Rs 1.87 lakh) and the R15 M (Rs 2.11 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom).

Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0
8.4

Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0

Starts at ₹ 1.81 - 1.98 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View YZF R15 V4.0 Specifications
View YZF R15 V4.0 Features

