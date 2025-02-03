Login
Updated Yamaha YZF-R3 Design Patented In India

Yamaha India has filed a design patent for the updated YZF-R3, which was globally unveiled in October 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha patents new R3 in India
  • 2025 R3 has a new design, a single LED headlamp, and more
  • Features a new digital cluster with a connectivity option

Yamaha Motor India may be preparing to launch the updated YZF-R3, with the company recently filing the design patent for the motorcycle in India. The refreshed version of the fully-faired R3 was globally unveiled in October 2024, showcasing a revised design and new features while retaining the familiar 321 cc parallel-twin engine. The current-generation Yamaha R3 has been available in India since last year and recently saw a significant price reduction.

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

 

Updated Yamaha R3 Unveiled Gets Revamped Design New Colour TFT Display

The latest iteration of the R3 has undergone substantial design revisions, in sync with Yamaha's bigger supersport lineup. The twin-headlamp setup, previously separated by an air cavity, has been replaced with a centrally positioned single headlamp, complemented by LED DRLs on either side. Additionally, the fairing has been redesigned to appear sharper and more aerodynamic. 

 

For features, it gets a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle continues to feature a 37 mm KYB upside-down (USD) front fork setup, paired with an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking system remains unchanged, comprising a 298 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. 

 

Also Read: Updated Yamaha R3 Unveiled; Gets Revamped Design, New Colour TFT Display

 

Updated Yamaha YZF R3 Unveiled Gets Revamped Design New Colour TFT Display

For the powertrain, the updated R3 will feature the same 321 cc parallel-twin engine producing the same output as before, 41.42 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. However, there is the addition of a slip-and-assist clutch to the 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Like its predecessor, the updated Yamaha R3 is expected to be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The outgoing model was initially priced at Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom), but Yamaha recently reduced the price by Rs 1.10 lakh, bringing it down to Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It remains to be seen at what price the updated version will be introduced if and when it arrives in India.

# Yamaha Motor India# 2025 Yamaha YZF-R3# Updated Yamaha R3# Yamaha R3# 2025 Yamaha R3 desing patent# Yamaha Bikes# Yamaha Bikes in India# Bikes# Two Wheelers
