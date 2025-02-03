Updated Yamaha YZF-R3 Design Patented In India
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 3, 2025
Highlights
- Yamaha patents new R3 in India
- 2025 R3 has a new design, a single LED headlamp, and more
- Features a new digital cluster with a connectivity option
Yamaha Motor India may be preparing to launch the updated YZF-R3, with the company recently filing the design patent for the motorcycle in India. The refreshed version of the fully-faired R3 was globally unveiled in October 2024, showcasing a revised design and new features while retaining the familiar 321 cc parallel-twin engine. The current-generation Yamaha R3 has been available in India since last year and recently saw a significant price reduction.
Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh
The latest iteration of the R3 has undergone substantial design revisions, in sync with Yamaha's bigger supersport lineup. The twin-headlamp setup, previously separated by an air cavity, has been replaced with a centrally positioned single headlamp, complemented by LED DRLs on either side. Additionally, the fairing has been redesigned to appear sharper and more aerodynamic.
For features, it gets a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle continues to feature a 37 mm KYB upside-down (USD) front fork setup, paired with an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking system remains unchanged, comprising a 298 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc.
Also Read: Updated Yamaha R3 Unveiled; Gets Revamped Design, New Colour TFT Display
For the powertrain, the updated R3 will feature the same 321 cc parallel-twin engine producing the same output as before, 41.42 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. However, there is the addition of a slip-and-assist clutch to the 6-speed gearbox.
Like its predecessor, the updated Yamaha R3 is expected to be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The outgoing model was initially priced at Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom), but Yamaha recently reduced the price by Rs 1.10 lakh, bringing it down to Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It remains to be seen at what price the updated version will be introduced if and when it arrives in India.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Yamaha Models
- Yamaha FZ-XEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.36 - 1.37 Lakh
- Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.16 - 1.19 Lakh
- Yamaha FZ 25Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.35 - 1.37 Lakh
- Yamaha Fascino 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 78,600 - 94,530
- Yamaha Aerox 155Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.47 - 1.48 Lakh
- Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.81 - 1.98 Lakh
- Yamaha MT-15 V2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.67 - 1.73 Lakh
- Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 84,730 - 1.24 Lakh
- Yamaha R15S V3.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.59 Lakh
- Yamaha FZ V3.0 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 Lakh
- Yamaha FZS 25Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.43 Lakh
- Yamaha FZ S V4.0 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.27 Lakh
- Yamaha MT-03Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.6 Lakh
- Yamaha YZF R3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.65 Lakh