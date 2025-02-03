Updated Yamaha YZF-R3 Design Patented In India

Yamaha Motor India may be preparing to launch the updated YZF-R3, with the company recently filing the design patent for the motorcycle in India. The refreshed version of the fully-faired R3 was globally unveiled in October 2024, showcasing a revised design and new features while retaining the familiar 321 cc parallel-twin engine. The current-generation Yamaha R3 has been available in India since last year and recently saw a significant price reduction.

The latest iteration of the R3 has undergone substantial design revisions, in sync with Yamaha's bigger supersport lineup. The twin-headlamp setup, previously separated by an air cavity, has been replaced with a centrally positioned single headlamp, complemented by LED DRLs on either side. Additionally, the fairing has been redesigned to appear sharper and more aerodynamic.

For features, it gets a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle continues to feature a 37 mm KYB upside-down (USD) front fork setup, paired with an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking system remains unchanged, comprising a 298 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc.

For the powertrain, the updated R3 will feature the same 321 cc parallel-twin engine producing the same output as before, 41.42 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. However, there is the addition of a slip-and-assist clutch to the 6-speed gearbox.

Like its predecessor, the updated Yamaha R3 is expected to be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The outgoing model was initially priced at Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom), but Yamaha recently reduced the price by Rs 1.10 lakh, bringing it down to Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It remains to be seen at what price the updated version will be introduced if and when it arrives in India.