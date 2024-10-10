Updated Yamaha R3 Unveiled; Gets Revamped Design, New Colour TFT Display

Fresh off the debut of the new R9, Yamaha Motor Company has unveiled the latest iteration of the R3 supersport motorcycle. The R3 has been updated years after Yamaha previously rolled out an update for it in 2019. The updated version of the R3 gets a whole new design, along with a few new features. The motorcycle still retains most of the mechanical components and gets the same 321 cc parallel-twin engine as before.

Also Read: 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 Unveiled

The updated Yamaha R3 gets a new design, with a singular headlamp setup

On the cosmetic front, the updated R3’s design has been heavily updated and is now in line with other supersport bikes from Yamaha. The twin-headlamp unit, separated by an air cavity has now been replaced by a singular headlamp at the centre, flanked by DRLs on both ends. Furthermore, the fairing has now been revised to look sharper and is integrated with winglets that improve the motorcycle’s aerodynamic efficiency. Yamaha has also worked to decrease the bike’s seat width, making it easier for riders to put their feet down. Other changes include a new colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Also Read: 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 And YZF-R1M Announced Internationally

The motorcycle retains the same engine and suspension setup as before

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle continues to feature a 37 mm KYB USD setup up front along with an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking setup is also the same, featuring a 298 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc.

Also Read: Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh



On the powertrain front, the 321 cc parallel-twin engine churns out 41.42 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque, the same power figures as before. What’s different, however, is that the 6-speed gearbox is now aided by a slip and assist clutch.



Yamaha currently retails the older model of the R3 in the Indian market at a hefty Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom). While not confirmed, we expect the latest version of the R3 to arrive in India sometime next year.