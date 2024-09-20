2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 And YZF-R1M Announced Internationally

Yamaha has announced the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 as well as the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1M with several significant updates, including MotoGP-style carbon fibre aerodynamic winglets, updated suspension, and upgraded Brembo Stylema brakes. Apart from those updates, most of the chassis and bodywork remain the same as the outgoing model. Like before, there are two versions on offer, the base YZF-R1 and the higher-spec YZF-R1 M, with carbon bodywork and higher-spec electronic suspension from Ohlins.

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 gets winglets as well as Brembo Stylema calipers.

There’s no change to the engine, the 998 cc, CP4, crossplane crank, inline four-cylinder engine, which puts out 200 bhp and 113 Nm. Both the R1 and R1 M get carbon fibre winglets, but it’s the standard R1 which gets more updates, including a new, fully adjustable 43 mm KYB fork, as well as Brembo Stylema four-piston radial calipers, along with a Brembo master cylinder.

The 998 cc, inline four-cylinder, CP4 engine remains the same.

The R1 also gets a new seat cover texture which is said to improve grip and allow ease of movement for riders to shift their weight around. For the more expensive 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1M, it gets carbon bodywork and higher-spec Ohlins electronic suspension, where the IMU with data about vehicle speed, lean angle, acceleration and braking force, powers the suspension tweaking damping in real time for optimum suspension performance.

2025 Yamaha YZF-R1M

Both the 2025 R1 and R1M will be launched in the US, but will not be available in street-legal trims in Europe since they don’t meet Euro6 emissions and are unlikely to be introduced in India as well.

The R1 M is the higher-spec and more expensive model with Ohlins electronic suspension and carbon fibre bodywork.

For Europe though, track-only versions will be available, as the R1 Race, or the R1 GYTR, which is a kitted out version with Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing accessories as well as track-spec exhaust and bodywork. There’s no word yet on India Yamaha’s plans for the R1.