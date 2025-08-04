HomeNews & Reviews
Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued In India

The Mavrick was launched in India in March 2024 and struggled to garner attention in the 15 months it was on sale for.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 4, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Mavrick 440 exits Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio
  • Has witnessed sluggish sales ever since its launch
  • Was priced between Rs 1.99 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

In less than a year and a half since its debut, the Hero Mavrick 440 – the biggest motorcycle ever offered by Hero MotoCorp – is already being pulled from the shelves. The company has reportedly decided to discontinue the model. Several dealerships have stopped accepting fresh bookings for the Mavrick 440, and sources have also confirmed that the motorcycle is being officially removed from the lineup. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440: 3 Reasons To Buy & 3 Reasons To Avoid
 

Hero Mavrick400 long term 4

The decision to discontinue the Mavrick 440 largely stems from its underwhelming sales performance. Since its launch, the motorcycle struggled in the Indian market, with monthly sales averaging only in the low triple digits. In stark contrast, Hero’s other offering – the Harley-Davidson X440 – has seen a far more favourable response from buyers. 
 
In a move to tap into the rapidly growing modern classic motorcycle segment, Hero MotoCorp introduced the Mavrick 440 in early 2024. It was positioned to rival motorcycles like the Honda's CB350 range, Triumph Speed 400, and the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. The Mavrick was also Hero’s first foray into a bigger motorcycle category.

 

Also Read:  Hero Mavrick 440 Vs Harley-Davidson X440 Comparison Review: Sibling Rivalry!

  

Harley davidson X440 vs Hero Mavrick 440 image 34

Although it shared its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440, the Mavrick 440 set itself apart through different styling and riding position. Powering the Mavrick 440 was a 440 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, putting out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. While the figures may not appear particularly impressive on paper, the engine comes into its own out on the road, offering impressive performance, especially in the low to mid-range rev band.  

Harley davidson X440 vs Hero Mavrick 440 image 2

As for the Mavrick's Harley-Davidson counterpart, it seems to be doing much better for the brand, and we could expect to see more variations on that platform under the Hero-Harley partnership.  

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero MotoCorp Sales# Hero Mavrick# Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued# Hero Bikes# Hero Bikes India# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Popular Hero Models