JLR Appoints First-Ever Indian CEO: Tata Motors' P. B. Balaji To Take Charge From November

Almost two decades after Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover from the Ford Motor Company, the British marquee will have its first ever Indian CEO. The current Group Chief Financial Officer of Tata Motors, P B Balaji will officially take over in November this year from Adrian Mardell who is leaving JLR after spending 35 years with the company, three of them as CEO.

The brand had recently unveiled a new emblem to be used mainly on marketing and official communication documents.

Chairman Jaguar Land Rover PLC, Tata Motors and Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran said, “The search for a suitable candidate to lead JLR has been undertaken by the Board for the past few months and after careful consideration it was decided to appoint Balaji. He has been associated with the Company for the past many years and is familiar with the Company, its strategy and has been working with the JLR leadership team. This move will ensure that we continue to accelerate our journey to Reimagine JLR.”

Balaji’s tenure is slated to begin with a bang as two hugely anticipated products from JLR are likely to be launched in early 2026. First is the Range Rover Electric with the brand having pushed forward its introduction, which was initially planned for end-2025. Next will be the production version of the much-talked about Jaguar Type 00 concept which presents the sportscar brand in an all-new avatar.

Range Rover Electric could be the first big JLR launch under Balaji

Balaji has 32 years of experience in the Automotive and Consumer Goods industries across finance and supply chain functions and has been closely associated with the successful transformation at the Tata Motors Group. “It is my privilege to lead this incredible company. Over the past 8 years I have grown to know and love this company and its redoubtable global brands. I look forward to working with the team to take it to even greater heights. I thank Adrian for his immense contributions and wish him well for his next innings”, he said.