India-Specific Range Rover SV Masāra Edition Launched At Rs 4.99 Crore; All 12 Units Sold Out

JLR India has launched its second special edition Range Rover for the Indian market, the SV Masāra, at Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom). The SV Masāra edition follows up the SV Ranthambore Edition of JLR’s flagship luxury SUV that was launched in India last year. As with the previous special edition, the SV Masāra is limited to just 12 units, with JLR India saying that all units are already sold out at the time of the launch.

JLR says that the Range Rover SV Masāra edition is inspired by the blue sapphires found in the Himalayas. The name of the special edition also links it to the gemstone, with Masāra being a Sanskrit word often used for sapphires. To that end, the bespoke Range Rovers are finished in a unique deep satin blue, reflecting the colour of the gemstone, and feature trim accents in silver chrome and bronze. Rounding out the exterior look are large 23-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels.

The cabin, meanwhile, follows a dual-tone theme and features the SV Signature Suite as standard. The SV Signature Suite pack converts the large Range Rover into a four-seater with power-adjustable rear seats replete with ottomans and a full-length central floor console. Other features added with the pack include an electrically operated fold-out table, a refrigerated compartment and SV-branded glassware.

The dual-tone cabin is finished in Liberty Blue and Perlino Leather upholstery with light ash wood veneer across surfaces. Other customised detailing includes SV Bespoke tread plates, custom scatter cushions and edition-specific embroidery.

Moving to the powertrain, the Range Rover SV Masāra is powered by the familiar 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine, pushing out 606 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque.