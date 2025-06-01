Login
India-Specific Range Rover SV Masāra Edition Launched At Rs 4.99 Crore; All 12 Units Sold Out

The Masāra edition is JLR’s second special edition Range Rover for the Indian market after the Ranthambore Edition last year.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • SV Masāra is the second India-unique special edition Range Rover
  • Gets bespoke paint finish inspired by Himalayan sapphires
  • Limited to just 12 units; all sold out

JLR India has launched its second special edition Range Rover for the Indian market, the SV Masāra, at Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom). The SV Masāra edition follows up the SV Ranthambore Edition of JLR’s flagship luxury SUV that was launched in India last year. As with the previous special edition, the SV Masāra is limited to just 12 units, with JLR India saying that all units are already sold out at the time of the launch.

 

Also read: 2026 Land Rover Defender Revealed With Larger Touchscreen, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control
 

Range Rover SV Masara Edition 1

JLR says that the Range Rover SV Masāra edition is inspired by the blue sapphires found in the Himalayas. The name of the special edition also links it to the gemstone, with Masāra being a Sanskrit word often used for sapphires. To that end, the bespoke Range Rovers are finished in a unique deep satin blue, reflecting the colour of the gemstone, and feature trim accents in silver chrome and bronze. Rounding out the exterior look are large 23-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels.

 

Also read: Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
 

Range Rover SV Masara Edition 2

The cabin, meanwhile, follows a dual-tone theme and features the SV Signature Suite as standard. The SV Signature Suite pack converts the large Range Rover into a four-seater with power-adjustable rear seats replete with ottomans and a full-length central floor console. Other features added with the pack include an electrically operated fold-out table, a refrigerated compartment and SV-branded glassware.

 

Also read: Jaguar Type 00 EV Concept India Debut In June
 

Range Rover SV Masara Edition 3

The dual-tone cabin is finished in Liberty Blue and Perlino Leather upholstery with light ash wood veneer across surfaces. Other customised detailing includes SV Bespoke tread plates, custom scatter cushions and edition-specific embroidery.

 

Moving to the powertrain, the Range Rover SV Masāra is powered by the familiar 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine, pushing out 606 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. 

