Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales

JLR reported retail sales of 6,183 units in FY2025 while wholesales stood at 6,266 units – a new record for the company in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Reports 110 per cent growth in Q4 FY2025 sales
  • Defender sales grow 90 per cent year-on-year, remains brand's best seller
  • Range Rover and Range Rover Sport the other popular models

JLR India reported its sales performance for the fourth quarter and the complete Financial Year 2025, closing out the year with 6,183 retail sales and 6,266 wholesales. This marks the brand’s best-ever performance in the country, led by strong demand for the Defender, the made-in-India Range Rover, and the Range Rover Sport. The carmaker reported a 40 per cent year-on-year growth in retail sales in the fiscal year, while wholesales were up 39 per cent.

 

Also read: Land Rover Defender Octa Launched In India At Rs 2.59 Crore; First Batch Sold Out
 

Land Rover Defender 1

The Defender remained the company's best selling model in the country.

 

The company also had a strong fourth quarter as well reporting a 110 per cent growth in retail sales to 1,793 units. Wholesales were also up by 118 per cent to 1,710 units in Q4 FY2025.

 

Also Read: 2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore

 

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “We are incredibly proud to announce our all-time best performance in FY25. JLR India has outpaced the luxury car industry with retail and wholesale growth of around 40% in the current year on the back of 81% year-on-year growth in FY24. This success is a testimony to our strong brands, a focus on ‘customer love’ and a product portfolio with unparalleled design, unmatched capability and impeccable luxury. Our locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have been a key driver of this growth, while Defender continues to sustain its leadership position in its category.”

Range Rover India

Locally assembled Range Rover and Range Rover Sport also continue to see strong demand.

 

Also read: Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore
 

JLR’s best-ever year also saw the company move past Audi India in terms of sales. In Q4 FY2025 or Q1 CY2025, Audi reported total sales of 1,223 units to JLR's 1,793 units. Moving to the financial year, JLR India also looks set to leapfrog the German brand to third position behind Mercedes-Benz and BMW in the luxury car market. While Audi has not revealed official financial year sales numbers, our calculations based on the brand’s available sales data for 2024 and Q1 2025 put the company’s FY2025 sales at 5,993 units.

 

Focusing on Individual models, it was the Defender that continued to lead the charge for JLR India, reporting a 90 per cent year-on-year growth in sales in FY2025. The company recently fortified the Defender range in India with the launch of the new flagship Octa series. The locally assembled Range Rover and Range Rover Sport were JLR's other major sellers, reporting a sales growth of 72 per cent and 42 per cent year-on-year, respectively. JLR India did not provide individual sales numbers for the models. 

