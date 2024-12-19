Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Versys X-300Yamaha XSR155Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 SportKawasaki KLX 230
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore

The 2025 model year Range Rover will be offered in a higher-spec Dynamic HSE trim level.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 model year Range Rover Sport costs Rs 5 lakh more than before
  • Now offered in a higher-spec Dynamic HSE trim
  • Packs in some additional features

JLR India has updated the made-in-India Range Rover Sport for the 2025 model year. Priced at Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom), the 2025 Range Rover Sport costs Rs 5 lakh more than the 2024 SUV and is being offered in a higher-spec Dynamic HSE. The 2024 locally assembled Range Rover Sport was offered in the Dynamic SE spec.

 

Also read: JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent
 

Range Rover Sport 1

2025 Range Rover Sport costs Rs 5 lakh more than the 2024 model year SUV.

 

The higher price tag does bring with it some additional features. The Dynamic HSE models come with perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery while the seats themselves get new winged headrests. The front seats now also have a massage function. The driver additionally now gets a head-up display as part of the package while the headlamps have also been upgraded with Digital LED units with adaptive lighting.

 

Also read: Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Launched At Rs 4.98 Crore
 

Land Rover says that the 2025 model year Range Rover Sport will be offered in five exterior colours - Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue and Charente Grey.

Range Rover Sport 2

Now offered in Dynamic HSE spec, the SUV packs in additional features including new upholstery, new winged headrests, front seat massage function and a head-up display.

 

Also read: Made-In-India Range Rover Sport Deliveries Commence
 

On the powertrain front, the 2025 Range Rover Sport carries forward the engine options from before. Buyers can pick between a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. Both units are paired with an automatic gearbox as standard. The petrol mill develops a peak 394 bhp and 550 Nm while the diesel pushes out 346 bhp and 700 Nm.

# Range Rover Sport# Range Rover# Range Rover Sport India# Range Rover Sport India 2025# 2025MY Range Rover Sport# Made-in-India Range Rover Sport# 2025 Range Rover Sport# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • It is the first Range Rover to be built outside of the United Kingdom, and I spent a day with this flagship SUV to find out what makes it so special.
    Made-In-India Range Rover Review: Boss Mode On!
  • Strong demand for the Land Rover Defender, along with the Range Rover, contributed to a strong showing for JLR in the first half of the year.
    JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent
  • This edition is only limited to 12 units and is the first-ever India-exclusive Range Rover
    Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Launched At Rs 4.98 Crore
  • The locally assembled Range Rover Sport was launched back in May and is offered in a single variant with petrol and diesel engine options.
    Made-In-India Range Rover Sport Deliveries Commence
  • Edition Two offers four new themes: Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and Sunrise Copper Satin.
    New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two Unveiled

Latest News

  • The 2025 model year Range Rover will be offered in a higher-spec Dynamic HSE trim level.
    Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore
  • Bajaj is all set to launch a new iteration of its Chetak electric scooter tomorrow; here is what to expect from its launch.
    New Bajaj Chetak Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O)
    Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained
  • Kia has finally taken the wraps off its new subcompact SUV, the Syros ahead of its launch in 2025. Here are some detailed shots of the new subcompact SUV in town.
    2025 Kia Syros Exterior, Interior, Features: In Pictures
  • All-new sub-compact SUV will be positioned above the Kia Sonet and packs in more features and tech than its sibling.
    2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s portfolio
    Kia Syros World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos, and be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains
    Kia Syros World Premiere Today: What to Expect?
  • The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 390 Enduro R have already been showcased, and the 390 SMC-R, the supermoto version is likely to be launched in Indian in 2025 as well.
    KTM 390 SMC R Spotted On Test In India
  • The successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX is offered in a single standard variant and one black/grey colour scheme.
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh
  • The 1 lakh landmark vehicle to roll out from the brand’s Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh was the D-Max V-Cross model.
    Isuzu Motors India Achieves 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Research More on Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport
7.9

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Starts at ₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Range Rover Sport Specifications
View Range Rover Sport Features

Popular Land Rover Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved