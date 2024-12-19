Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore

JLR India has updated the made-in-India Range Rover Sport for the 2025 model year. Priced at Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom), the 2025 Range Rover Sport costs Rs 5 lakh more than the 2024 SUV and is being offered in a higher-spec Dynamic HSE. The 2024 locally assembled Range Rover Sport was offered in the Dynamic SE spec.

Also read: JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent



2025 Range Rover Sport costs Rs 5 lakh more than the 2024 model year SUV.

The higher price tag does bring with it some additional features. The Dynamic HSE models come with perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery while the seats themselves get new winged headrests. The front seats now also have a massage function. The driver additionally now gets a head-up display as part of the package while the headlamps have also been upgraded with Digital LED units with adaptive lighting.

Also read: Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Launched At Rs 4.98 Crore



Land Rover says that the 2025 model year Range Rover Sport will be offered in five exterior colours - Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue and Charente Grey.

Now offered in Dynamic HSE spec, the SUV packs in additional features including new upholstery, new winged headrests, front seat massage function and a head-up display.

Also read: Made-In-India Range Rover Sport Deliveries Commence



On the powertrain front, the 2025 Range Rover Sport carries forward the engine options from before. Buyers can pick between a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. Both units are paired with an automatic gearbox as standard. The petrol mill develops a peak 394 bhp and 550 Nm while the diesel pushes out 346 bhp and 700 Nm.