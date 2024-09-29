Login
Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Launched At Rs 4.98 Crore

This edition is only limited to 12 units and is the first-ever India-exclusive Range Rover
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Wears a black paint shade with a red hint
  • SV brings loads of in-cabin features
  • Gets a 3.0-litre petrol engine

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) has launched the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, the brand’s first-ever India-exclusive model, priced at Rs 4.98 crore (ex-showroom). Limited to just 12 units, this special edition draws inspiration from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, renowned for its wildlife, particularly tigers. As part of the launch, JLR has pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds from each vehicle sale to the Wildlife Conservation Trust of India, supporting tiger and wildlife conservation initiatives.

 

Also Read: Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed

 

Range Rover SV Ranthambore edition 1

This edition wears a black paint scheme with a hint of red underneath.  

 

The design of the Ranthambore Edition pays homage to the tiger, with Range Rover’s SV Bespoke personalisation team giving it a unique paint scheme. The vehicle is finished in black body colour imbued with a red shimmer. Complementing this are Corinthian Bronze and Anthracite accents, reminiscent of the tiger’s stripes. These details are featured on the front and rear branding, the front grille, and the side gills. The SUV rides on 23-inch forged dark grey wheels with Corinthian bronze inserts, while the SV roundel at the rear is finished in ceramic. 

 

Also Read: Made-In-India Range Rover Sport Deliveries Commence

 

Range Rover SV Ranthambore edition 2

Interior is finished in Caraway and light Perlino semi-aniline leather. 

 

Inside, the Ranthambore Edition gets a combination of Caraway and light Perlino semi-aniline leather, highlighted by contrast stitching. The embroidery on the seats draws inspiration from the stripes along a tiger’s spine. Moreover, the SUV offers fully reclinable seats, a powered club table, deployable cupholders, and a refrigerated compartment complete with custom SV-branded glassware. 

 

Also Read: Land Rover Defender Octa Debuts With 626 BHP V8; Priced From Rs 2.65 Crore In India
 Range Rover SV Ranthambore edition 3

Corinthian bronze detailing and ‘1 of 12’ inscription illuminated on the tread plates.  

 

Bespoke touches extend to the paint, accents, wheels, and embroidery, with additional details like SV Bespoke-branded illuminated tread plates featuring the ‘Ranthambore Edition’ and ‘1 of 12’ inscriptions.

 

Under the hood, the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine that produces 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. 

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

