Hyundai Inster EV Awarded Four-Star Crash Safety Rating By Euro NCAP

European crash testing agency Euro NCAP has put the all-electric Hyundai Inster through its paces, awarding it a four-star crash safety rating. The all-electric derivative of the Casper sold in the South Korean market, the Inster, is one of Hyundai’s most affordable EVs in Europe and made its debut in mid-2024.

Starting with the adult occupant rating, the Inster secured a 70 per cent score. Euro NCAP said that the body shell remained stable during frontal offset impact testing and offered good to marginal levels of protection to adult occupants. The agency, however, noted that the driver’s head ‘bottomed out’ the airbag, thus causing the SUV to drop points. In a full width frontal impact test, the Inster provided good protection to the head and legs of adult occupants in the front and rear seat though forces exerted on the chest saw the chest protection rating stay at marginal.

In the lateral impact testing, the Inster provided between marginal and good levels of protection in the side barrier and pole impact tests. The EV, however, was penalised for the driver door unlatching during the side barrier impact test. Excursion control (the extent to which a body is thrown to the other side of the vehicle during side impact) was poor. Euro NCAP noted that the Inster came with a centre airbag and offered good protection from passenger-to-passenger impact injuries, but the score was not considered given its poor side excursion protection and unlatched door during side impact testing.

In terms of rear-end collisions, the front seats offered good protection from whiplash injuries, though the rear occupants were only offered marginal protection.

Moving to child occupant protection, the Inster received an 81 per cent score offering good to adequate levels of protection to the 6-year-old and 10-year-old dummies in case of frontal impacts. The EV, however, dropped points in lateral testing with Euro NCAP noting that the 10-year-old dummy’s chest recorded ‘accelerations above Euro NCAP’s threshold’ thus securing a poor rating. The Inster secured a good score for the passenger airbag deactivation system, though Euro NCAP noted that the vehicle lacked a system to warn the driver of an infant being left in the back seat.

The Inster secured a 70 per cent score for Vulnerable Road User protection with Euro NCAP noting that the EV offered good protection to the road user's head save for on reinforced surfaces such as the A-pillar and the windshield beams. Pelvis protection was rated as poor across the vehicle’s front, while protection to the legs was rated as good. Euro NCAP also noted that the vehicle's autonomous braking system (AEB) performed adequately, though the vehicle offered no protection against ‘dooring’ - opening the door into the path of an approaching cyclist.

The car's ADAS system meanwhile secured a 67 per cent score. Euro NCAP said that the system performed adequately in the tests though the autonomous emergency braking system did drop points for a poor showing when tested against a vehicle crossing a junction.