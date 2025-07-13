Hyundai Inster EV Awarded Four-Star Crash Safety Rating By Euro NCAP

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Delisted From Official Website Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonYamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh Hyundai Aura S AMT Launched At Rs 8.08 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Hero Vida VX2 First Ride ReviewMG M9 Review | New Family Electric MPV That's Bigger Than Carnival & Vellfire | MG Select ShowroomHero Vida VX2 First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tesla Model YKia Carens Clavis EVMG M9BMW New 2 Series Gran CoupeMG Cyberster
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia SR 175Honda Forza 350Ola Electric New S1 ZKTM RC 160 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?

Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Hyundai Inster EV Awarded Four-Star Crash Safety Rating By Euro NCAP

All-electric city car drops points as driver door unlatches during side impact testing.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Awarded a 70 per cent score in adult occupant protection
  • Euro NCAP notes driver door unlatched during side impact testing
  • Receives a 81 per cent score for child occupant safety

European crash testing agency Euro NCAP has put the all-electric Hyundai Inster through its paces, awarding it a four-star crash safety rating. The all-electric derivative of the Casper sold in the South Korean market, the Inster, is one of Hyundai’s most affordable EVs in Europe and made its debut in mid-2024.

 

Also read: 641 bhp Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Debuts At Goodwood Festival Of Speed
 

Starting with the adult occupant rating, the Inster secured a 70 per cent score. Euro NCAP said that the body shell remained stable during frontal offset impact testing and offered good to marginal levels of protection to adult occupants. The agency, however, noted that the driver’s head ‘bottomed out’ the airbag, thus causing the SUV to drop points. In a full width frontal impact test, the Inster provided good protection to the head and legs of adult occupants in the front and rear seat though forces exerted on the chest saw the chest protection rating stay at marginal.

Hyundai Inster Euro NCAP 1

In the lateral impact testing, the Inster provided between marginal and good levels of protection in the side barrier and pole impact tests. The EV, however, was penalised for the driver door unlatching during the side barrier impact test. Excursion control (the extent to which a body is thrown to the other side of the vehicle during side impact) was poor. Euro NCAP noted that the Inster came with a centre airbag and offered good protection from passenger-to-passenger impact injuries, but the score was not considered given its poor side excursion protection and unlatched door during side impact testing.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Tops Sales Charts In June, Becomes Bestseller For Third Time In 2025
 

In terms of rear-end collisions, the front seats offered good protection from whiplash injuries, though the rear occupants were only offered marginal protection.

Hyundai Inster Euro NCAP 2

Moving to child occupant protection, the Inster received an 81 per cent score offering good to adequate levels of protection to the 6-year-old and 10-year-old dummies in case of frontal impacts. The EV, however, dropped points in lateral testing with Euro NCAP noting that the 10-year-old dummy’s chest recorded ‘accelerations above Euro NCAP’s threshold’ thus securing a poor rating. The Inster secured a good score for the passenger airbag deactivation system, though Euro NCAP noted that the vehicle lacked a system to warn the driver of an infant being left in the back seat.

 

Also read: Hyundai Verna SX+ Launched At Rs 13.79 Lakh 
 

The Inster secured a 70 per cent score for Vulnerable Road User protection with Euro NCAP noting that the EV offered good protection to the road user's head save for on reinforced surfaces such as the A-pillar and the windshield beams. Pelvis protection was rated as poor across the vehicle’s front, while protection to the legs was rated as good. Euro NCAP also noted that the vehicle's autonomous braking system (AEB) performed adequately, though the vehicle offered no protection against ‘dooring’ - opening the door into the path of an approaching cyclist. 

Hyundai Inster Casper EV Unveiled Gets 49 k Wh Battery 355 km Range

The car's ADAS system meanwhile secured a 67 per cent score. Euro NCAP said that the system performed adequately in the tests though the autonomous emergency braking system did drop points for a poor showing when tested against a vehicle crossing a junction. 

# Hyundai Inster# Hyundai Inster EV# Hyundai Inster Euro NCAP# Euro NCAP# Euro NCAP Crash Test# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Bigster is the three-row version of the Dacia Duster and is due to be launched in India next year
    India-Bound 7-Seat Renault Duster (Dacia Bigster) Receives 3-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • BYD’s latest launch in India – the Sealion 7 SUV – managed to score 87 per cent and 93 per cent in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.
    BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • Shadowy teasers preview a micro-SUV with extensive aero upgrades, a wide body kit, and a roll cage.
    New Hyundai Insteroid Teased: One-Off Concept Is An Inster EV-Based Race Car
  • Volvo’s smallest electric SUV scores well across all parameters.
    Volvo EX30 Awarded Five Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • The production of the Inster Cross will begin later this year, at Hyundai’s plant in Korea
    Hyundai Inster Cross Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling

Latest News

  • The N150 was last updated in February 2024 and has now been delisted from the brand’s website.
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 Delisted From Official Website
  • The FZ-X now features Yamaha’s hybrid technology and gets a new colour scheme.
    Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh
  • New variant makes the Aura AMT more affordable by almost Rs 87,000.
    Hyundai Aura S AMT Launched At Rs 8.08 Lakh
  • Four destinations. Four Honda cars. And a million memories along the way.
    Honda Drive To Discover 13: From Cochin to Coimbatore
  • The Temerario GT3 gets an extensive rework over the standard road car, including a revised chassis, changes to the drivetrain and deletion of the strong-hybrid system.
    Race-Ready Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Drops Hybrid Tech; Make Race Debut In 2026
  • Getting car insurance renewed is something that seems simple at first. But omitting crucial steps might drive up costs, reduce coverage, or cause undue stress.
    Car Insurance Renewal Made Simple: A Beginner’s Guide for 2025
  • All-electric city car drops points as driver door unlatches during side impact testing.
    Hyundai Inster EV Awarded Four-Star Crash Safety Rating By Euro NCAP
  • Better initial in-roads with eC3 in the commercial segment makes the French mass brand consider more battery powered options.
    EVs As CVs – Citroen Evaluating A Parallel Idea
  • Rimac’s Nevera R has officially set a new top speed record for a production electric vehicle, clocking in at 431.45 kmph.
    Rimac Nevera R Sets New EV Top Speed Record: Regains 0-400-0 Kmph Title
  • The YU9 appears to be a full-size SUV with six- or seven-seat configurations.
    Xiaomi YU9 SUV Spotted Testing In China

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • Hyundai Inster EV Awarded Four-Star Crash Safety Rating By Euro NCAP