Volvo EX30 Awarded Five Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Euro NCAP published the results of its latest batch of crash tests with one of the models being the India-bound Volvo EX30 small electric SUV. The European crash test safety rating agency awarded the small Volvo a full five-star rating with the SUV scoring over 79 per cent across all tested categories.

The EX30 scored well across all tested categories.

Starting with adult occupant protection the EX30 was awarded an 88 per cent score with 35.3 points. In the frontal deformable barrier crash test, the agency noted that the car offered marginal protection to the front occupant's thighs though protection to the rest of the body ranged between good and adequate. The full-width frontal rigid barrier test meanwhile showed good protection to the front seat occupants. Rear passengers though received a marginal protection rating for the chest due to strong compression readings on the dummy.



In terms of side impact, the EX30 performed well in the side mobile barrier test with good protection all around though chest protection was rated as weak in the side pole impact test. Far side excursion was also well contained and the SUV also scored points for its front centre airbag that prevented the dummies from clashing heads. Whiplash protection too was rated as good with Volvo also able to demonstrate that occupants would be able to open the doors and windows to escape even if the car got submerged in water.



Awarded a 88 per cent score for adult occupant protection; centre airbag prevented occupants from knocking heads together.

Moving to child occupant protection, the small electric SUV received an 85 per cent score with 42 points. Impact protection to the child occupants received a full 24 points with good protection offered to the 6-year-old and 10-year-old occupants in both frontal and side-impact testing. The SUV however dropped points for not being fitted with a child presence detection system.



The SUV received its lowest score of 79 per cent for Vulnerable Road User protection. The EX30 dropped points for some of its automated safety systems not being switched on by default. In case of a collision with a pedestrian or cyclist, Euro NCAP noted that the EX30 offered good to adequate across most areas save for near and on the A-pillar. The autonomous emergency braking system also performed well in most scenarios though was marked down for not having pedestrian protection for the rear switched on as standard. The EX30 was also marked down for the ‘dooring’ system, which minimises the chance of opening a door in the path of a cyclist approaching from behind, which required to be activated manually for every journey.



EX30 set to launch in India in 2025.

As for the electronic safety systems on board, the EX30 received a 80 per cent score in the category with most systems working satisfactorily.



The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest new-gen electric vehicle in global markets and is due to arrive in India sometime in 2025. Volvo confirmed plans to bring the small EV to India back in July 2024 with the SUV expected to be joined by Volvo’s flagship EX90 at a later date.