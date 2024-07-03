Login
Volvo EX30 EV Confirmed For India, To Be Launched In 2025

The smallest EV yet from the Swedish car maker will be followed by the bigger EX90 SUV in the Indian market
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The EX30 could be the most affordable EV from Volvo yet in the market
  • The brand plans to launch one new EV in India every year
  • Presently Volvo sells two electric cars in the Indian market

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo has confirmed that its smallest EV yet, the EX30 will be launched in 2025 in the Indian market. Speaking to media in Delhi, Martin Persson, Head of Volvo Cars for Asia Pacific (excluding China), said, "It (EX30) is our most sustainable car ever, if you look at the CO2 footprint, it's significantly lower than other cars. Of course, price is one thing but I think it will appeal to those who are environmentally conscious".

volvo ex30 electric suv revealed smallest volvo suv yet twin motor variant fastest accelerating volvo yet carandbike 4

According to Volvo, the EX30 is its most sustainable car yet.

 

The EX30 is a tech-heavy car that derives inspiration from the bigger EX90 when it comes both design and features. Internationally, the SUV comes with two battery pack options, first with a 51 kWh battery gets a claimed range of 344 kilometres and uses LFP chemistry cells while for better range there's also a 69 kWh pack with NMC cells, which promises a range of up to 480 kilometres (WLTP cycle). 

 

Also Read: Volvo’s India EV Sales Cross 1,000 Units

 

The brand also confirmed the launch of EX90 post the arrival of EX30 in the Indian market. "We have a very clear strategy to launch one new BEV product every year. The next two are SUVs but further down the line, there could be other body types. India is our smallest market in the region, I don't think it will stay that way. I would expect higher growth in India than the rest of the region.", said Persson predicting that electrification will go quicker in the premium end of the market than the mass market. 
 

volvo ex30 electric suv revealed smallest volvo suv yet twin motor variant fastest accelerating volvo yet carandbike 2

The EX30 promises a range of up to 480 kilometres (WLTP cycle). 

 

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Cars India said," More than one-fourth of the portfolio that we sell in India is fully electric. I'm sure the EX30 will help us expand further, It's a new segment that we're going to enter with this car."

Volvo EX 90 Production 1

The bigger EX90 will follow the EX30 in the Indian market.


Presently Volvo sells two electric cars in the Indian market, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Following the new nomenclature decided by the company, these EVs will soon be called as EX40 and EC40 respectively. The brand recently crossed the milestone of delivering 1,000 electric cars in the Indian market. 

# volvo cars india# volvo ex30# electric cars# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story
