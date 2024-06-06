Volvo’s India EV Sales Cross 1,000 Units

Volvo Cars has announced a milestone in its journey in India, with over 1,000 Volvo electric vehicles sold nationwide. The brand offers two electric cars in the Indian market, including the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge. Launched in November 2022, the XC40 Recharge was the first electric car from the Swedish automaker and is locally assembled in India, alongside the C40. Moreover, Volvo retails its electric vehicles solely through its online sales platform.

The XC40 Recharge was the first all-electric vehicle from Volvo in India.

“On the occasion of World Environment Day, we are happy to announce that Volvo Car India has delivered over 1000 EV cars. This achievement is another milestone on our journey towards becoming an all-electric company by 2030. Our robust progress is a reflection of the strong customer confidence our cars command as well as our commitment to grow the luxury EV market in India.” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Volvo entered the electric vehicle space in India in November 2022.

The XC40 Recharge is available in two trims: a dual-motor variant named Ultimate and the recently launched Plus trim, which gets a single motor. The latter is a rear-wheel drive model and generates a peak output of 238 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the C40 Recharge is only offered in twin-motor guise with an AWD system that develops 403 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of prices, the XC40 Recharge Plus and Ultimate trims are priced at Rs 54.95 lakh and 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the C40 Recharge Ultimate is priced at Rs 62.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).