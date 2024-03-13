Login
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs

The Swedish carmaker says it will be the first vehicle manufacturer to use UK-based Breathe Battery Technologies' EV fast-charging software.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The automaker aims to integrate this software into its next-generation electric vehicles
  • Breathe Battery Technologies is based out of London
  • Volvo projects a substantial reduction in charging time

As it pivots to an all-electric future, Volvo Cars has revealed its next step to making charging electric vehicles (EV) easier and more convenient. Announcing a partnership with UK-based Breathe Battery Technologies, which Volvo Cars Tech Fund has invested in, Volvo claims Breathe's fast-charging software will help achieve a substantial reduction in fast-charging times.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: All-Electric Volvo C40 Recharge Wins Luxury Electric Car Of The Year

 

The Swedish automaker aims to integrate Breathe's patented software into its next-generation electric vehicles. 

 

Using Breathe Charge, a patented algorithm-driven charging software, Volvo says it can potentially slash the time taken to fast-charge an EV (10 to 80 per cent) by up to 30 per cent, regardless of the size of an EV's battery or its estimated range. This, according to the company, can be achieved without the need to change battery design or add any additional battery material. To top it off, Volvo says this fast-charging solution will not compromise battery health or longevity over the full course of a battery's lifecycle.

 

Also Read: Volvo Renames XC40 And C40 EVs, Drops 'Recharge' Sub-Brand Entirely

 

Volvo projects a substantial reduction in fast-charging times. 

 

Breathe says its software employs adaptive charging techniques that adjust battery management in real-time. Subsequently, through algorithms, the software optimises the charging process while safeguarding the battery's health, mitigating risks such as lithium plating that could compromise performance and longevity. Scaling this solution across its model lineup will be easy, according to Volvo, as its new-generation EVs have hardware compatible with Breathe Charge.

 

At present, Volvo sells two EVs in India – the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. The carmaker is expected to expand its EV portfolio here with the launch of the EX90 SUV in the coming months.

