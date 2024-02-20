Volvo Renames XC40 And C40 EVs, Drops 'Recharge' Sub-Brand Entirely

Volvo has announced changes to its vehicle naming and nomenclature system. The biggest change under this revised scheme is discontinuing the ‘Recharge’ sub-brand from its all-electric and plug-in hybrid model line-up. The company had to date used the Recharge branding as an envelope for initial all-electric models as well as strong-hybrid models though now the name will be dropped across the board in global markets.

The XC40 Recharge will be renamed ‘EX40’ to bring it in line with Volvo's new-gen EVs.

Starting with the EV models, the brand’s XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge SUVs will now be branded the EX40 and EC40 respectively. This move brings these models in line with the brand’s recent new-gen all-electric models such as the flagship EX90 SUV, the EX30 SUV and the EM90 MPV. Do note that the name change does not extend to the combustion engine XC40, which is no longer on sale in India. The new naming scheme will be implemented across all global markets for Volvo, though for now Volvo Cars India will continue to use the existing names for the XC40 and C40 EVs.

The plug-in hybrid models, meanwhile, will simply be denoted with either a T6 or T8 badge. Interestingly, the T nomenclature was previously also used to denote the brand’s pure petrol models which were subsequently rebadged to B with the introduction of mild-hybrid tech as standard across all internal combustion models.

C40 Recharge is to be rebranded the EC40.

Powertrain Updates

Volvo has also announced powertrain updates for the EX40 (XC40 Recharge) and EC40 (C40 Recharge). Both models gain a new Performance software pack for the dual-motor variants bumping up power from the current 300 kW (402 bhp) to 325 kW (436 bhp). The new software pack also adds a new Performance drive mode replete with unique throttle mapping to the SUV and will be offered as an option to new and existing (model year 2024 only) owners of the electric SUVs via the Volvo Cars app.

Volvo says it has tweaked the mild-hybrid petrol powertrains of the XC60 and XC90 for greater efficiency.

Volvo has also optimised the mild-hybrid petrol variants of the XC60 and XC90 to improve fuel efficiency.

Volvo 40 Series Black Edition

Volvo has announced new Black Edition variants of the XC40, EX40 and EC40 for global markets. These models will offer a blacked-out exterior look with an Onyx Black paint finish, a darkened finish to all exterior chrome elements and black-finished 20-inch alloy wheels. This will be paired with either a charcoal black interior upholstery (either microtech or textile).