Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 19, 2024
- Volvo Cars crosses 10,000 units production milestone at its Hoskote facility.
- The 10,000th Volvo to be produced in India is the all-electric XC40 Recharge.
- The XC60 accounts for as much as 40 per cent of Volvo’s total India production till date.
Volvo Cars has rolled out its 10,000th made-in-India vehicle, which happens to be one of its highest-selling models as well as a pure electric offering. The milestone vehicle is the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which was recently produced at the Swedish brand’s plant in Hoskote, Karnataka. The facility has taken over 6 years to cross the 10,000 units production milestone, having begun local assembly of Volvo cars and SUVs in 2017. That the milestone vehicle is an XC40 Recharge comes as no surprise, given how quickly it has become one of Volvo’s best-selling models in India, with over 500 units sold so far.
Also Read: Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
The XC40 Recharge has been so successful, that Volvo has discontinued the combustion engine XC40 range in India.
The very first model that was produced by Volvo’s Hoskote facility was the company’s flagship SUV, the XC90 SUV. However, it is the XC60 that has contributed the most to Volvo Cars’ total India production figures, with over 4,000 units of the SUV rolled out so far. At present, all Volvo models on sale in India – which include the XC90, XC60, S90, XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge – are produced at the Hoskote facility.
Commenting on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “It is indeed a matter of pride for the company to have reached this milestone in a short span of time in spite of nearly three years of pandemic disruptions. The steady increase of capacities at Bangalore reflects our commitment to India’s luxury mobility segment. The honour of being the ten thousandth car goes to our first pure electric offering, XC40 Recharge, which continues to showcase consumer confidence. I am beholden to Volvo Car India’s entire ecosystem that has made this milestone possible”.
The XC60 continues to be the chief volume driver for Volvo Cars in India.
Volvo Cars India witnessed a 31 per cent surge in overall sales compared to the previous year, as total deliveries reached 2,423 vehicles, a significant increase from the 1,851 units in 2022. The XC60, Volvo's top-selling model, exhibited a noteworthy surge, contributing to 921 deliveries in 2023. The newly introduced C40 Recharge also garnered positive attention, accounting for 180 units within four months.
As part of its electrification plans, Volvo is set to introduce yet another battery-electric offering in India this year, which is likely to be the three-row EX90 electric SUV.
