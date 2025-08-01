Volvo XC60 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 71.90 Lakh

Just a few months after its global debut, Volvo Cars India has launched the facelifted iteration of the XC60 SUV in India. To be offered in one fully-loaded variant, the XC60 will be priced at Rs 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV, the previous versions of which have seen success in India, is also the company’s highest-selling model ever, with 2.7 million units sold worldwide. The latest version of the model carries with it a few cosmetic tweaks, in addition to a revised features list to bring it up to date.

Also Read: 2026 Volvo XC60 Review: Luxury SUV Gains Flamboyance

Among the most evident changes to the model are the revised grille and front bumper

Visually, the changes are minimal, with most of the styling cues retained from the previous model. The most evident changes are on the front end, which now gets a refreshed grille and a redesigned front bumper. Other changes made to the SUV include revised lighting signatures for the taillamps and new alloy wheels, and a new rear bumper. The interior layout of the car has also been retained, with the only visible change being the larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, alongside new trim inserts.

Also Read: Volvo XC60 Becomes Brand’s Best-Selling Model Ever



The Volvo XC60 now gets a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Volvo claims that the new infotainment unit offers improved pixel density, along with featuring a new-gen Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm, allowing for faster graphics and improved responsiveness. The list of features offered on the new XC60 includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Power adjustable front seats with massage function, head up display, Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a panoramic glass roof, four-zone climate control, and 360-degree cameras. Safety features in the SUV include an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, lane keeping aid, hill start assist and hill descent control.

Also Read: Updated 2026 Volvo XC60 Gets A Larger Screen, New Grille, And Upgraded Sound System

The XC60 retains the same powertrain as before

On the powertrain front, the XC60 continues to be equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 247 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.



