Mercedes-Benz Teases First-Ever Electric GLC Ahead Of Global Debut

The electric version of the GLC is set to make its global debut at the Munich auto show in September
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New electric GLC will be unveiled on September 7
  • It gets a reimagined grille with a chromed frame
  • An illuminated grille will be an option on the SUV

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has officially revealed the first look of the upcoming electric GLC SUV which will make its global debut at the International Motor Show Germany (IAA Mobility) in early September. With the Mercedes-Benz EQC long discontinued, the brand is all set to present the GLC with EQ tech and the first element that has been revealed is the face of the SUV which is the brand is referring to as a ‘work of art’.  

 

Mercedes Benz GLC Electric

 

The grille on the new electric GLC has been totally reimagined and features elements like a chromed frame, integrated contour lighting and a smoked-glass-look lattice structure. According to the brand, the SUV will be the first of many upcoming cars that will get this ‘Sensual Purity’ design philosophy. An illuminated version with a total of 942 backlit pixels will be available as an option on the SUV. Buyers will also be able to animate this high-tech pixel graphic on the grille.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Debut On September 7; Will Get Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering

 

The new electric GLC the first Mercedes-Benz to feature a new MB.OS – a new architecture that integrates attributes like infotainment, ADAS, driving and charging onto a single platform. The will enable the brand to ensure faster updates and innovate better. The SUV will also get a new version of MBUX hyperscreen, according to Mercedes-Benz.  

