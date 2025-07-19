HomeNews & Reviews
Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Review: The Stealthy Sultan

It’s big, it's black, and it’s not insane. Meet the GLS wearing the AMG Line attire – all the drama of an AMG without the sound and money pit.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Available in both petrol and diesel variants
  • Carries a price premium of Rs 1-3 lakh over the standard variant
  • No mechanical changes

If you’ve ever scrolled through a luxury car configurator and made your configuration go all-black. For you wanted a stealthy look for your car, but also wanted no compromise on the true essence of the car you are configuring. Well, Mercedes-Benz has just the thing for you— this is the newly-launched GLS AMG Line. It may not be a full-fat AMG, but it certainly carries itself like one. 

GLS AMG 15 of 46

Priced at Rs 1.40 crore for the petrol and Rs 1.43 crore for the diesel, the GLS AMG Line is what you’d call “AMG-lite”.  But does that make it worth the price bump over the standard GLS? And more importantly, can it still deliver the grandeur expected from Mercedes’ flagship SUV? Let’s break it down. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.40 Crore

 

GLS AMG Line: Design

GLS AMG 9 of 46

At first glance, it would take time to understand that this isn’t your regular GLS. But look closely and you’d notice that it subtly flexes just the right amount of muscle thanks to that front bumper. It has been reworked to resemble the AMG 63’s aggressive face with larger air dams, wider nostrils, and a pronounced chin that looks like it’s inhaling a large gust of air for that monster of an engine. However, that’s not the eye-catching part. What truly sets it apart, though, is the deletion of Chrome. In place of the usual blingy bits, you get gloss satin louvres in the grille, which makes this GLS go from a luxury liner to Sicilian Street boss. 

GLS AMG 5 of 46

The side profile continues this stealthy vibe with 21-inch AMG-spec alloys, which fill the arches just right without looking oversized. Moreover, the window surrounds are now in dark chrome, garnished with matte black roof rails, adding more to that midnight-mafia aesthetic. But Mercedes couldn’t resist a touch of chrome, could they? You’ll find some under the rear window and around the faux exhaust tips. The only real mechanical upgrade on offer? Slightly larger perforated brake discs, both front and rear, which do offer a bit more bite but are not the ones offered in full-fat AMG. 

GLS AMG 3 of 46

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 4,238 Cars And SUVs In Q1 FY2026

 

GLS AMG Line: Cabin

GLS AMG 32 of 46

Before we talk about the AMG Line treatment to the cabin, we need to address the elephant in the room. It’s a fact that this GLS is a generation old compared to the other cars in the current Three-Pointed Star line-up. And that is evident in its cabin layout, materials and ergonomics. No, this is not less opulent by any means, but little things such as the trackpad, a smaller MBUX screen instead of a hyperscreen and air vent design belong to 2019, when this generation came out. But that said this GLS continues to be a leather-swathed fortress of comfort, and the AMG Line brings just enough flash to remind you that this isn’t the base-spec diesel your neighbour just picked up.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Final Edition Is Swansong For Second-Gen CLA

 

GLS AMG 25 of 46

First up, the AMG-spec steering wheel. It’s a flat-bottom unit with dual horizontal spokes that mimics the one in the full-blown GLS 63. Looking at this steering makes me feel that the usual ‘artistic’ steering wheel offered elsewhere in the range looks out of place in the GLS, and this is a more fitting one. There are subtle hints too with AMG badging on the floor mats and drilled-aluminium-like foot pedals for the extra money you paid for this one. 

GLS AMG 19 of 46

Beyond that, it’s the same plush GLS you’ve come to expect. You still get the Burmester 3D surround sound system, five-zone climate control, and acoustic & infrared absorbing glass, making this cabin a true sanctuary. The rear seat experience remains best-in-class; you’re not going to be complaining about it for sure. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 3 Crore

GLS AMG 23 of 46

The GLS AMG Line might be pitched as a sporty trim, but it doesn’t forget that it’s still a family-first luxury SUV. Boot space is generous even with all three rows up, and it only gets better when the third row is folded. Access to the third row is electrically assisted, and even adults won’t mind spending time back there for short distances. There’s no shortage of driver assistance tech either—adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, lane-keep assist, 360-degree camera, and even semi-autonomous parking. You also get auto-levelling suspension, which makes loading luggage or stepping in and out of the car easier. 

 

GLS AMG Line: Performance & Driving

GLS AMG 46 of 46

Now here’s where expectations may not align with reality. Under that long bonnet still sits the same 3.0-litre inline-six petrol or diesel engine with a mild-hybrid assist, as you only get the 450 version of the standard GLS in India. There are no mechanical (or even software) tweaks whatsoever done to this one to go with the AMG in its name. Yes, you still get Comfort, Eco, and Off-road driving modes, but I think, if you’re expecting some AMG-tuned theatrics to go with the new looks, you might feel slightly short-changed. A software-tuned Sport mode here would have done a bit of justice to this more expensive variant. 

 

GLS AMG 40 of 46

Having said that, just to be clear, this engine isn’t lazy by any means. The GLS 450 makes 381bhp and 500Nm, while the one we have here is the GLS 400d diesel, which pushes out 367bhp and a healthy 750Nm of twisting force. Both are paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and offer 0-100 times in the sub-7-second range. There’s enough gusto right from the word go. This rather large SUV knows how to pick up its skirt and run. And you’d be astonished in the way this three-row, seven-seater SUV handles. 

C0086 MP 4 12 23 14 15 Still002

While the air suspension continues to work its magic, ironing out Indian roads with ease, the steering is light and direct. It also does best what it’s made to do, sitting comfortably at triple-digit speeds, the GLS is a mile-muncher of the highest order, but don’t be discouraged to throw it into corners or push its limits. It’s a big, comfy, intimidating machine meant to cruise, only if your passengers are as game as this behemoth is. 

 

Conclusion 

GLS AMG 13 of 46

The Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line is like wearing a well-cut tuxedo with running shoes, where you’re dressed to impress, but ready to sprint. It’s for the kind of buyer who appreciates the AMG attitude, but doesn’t want the added harshness, cost, or complexity of the real thing. Yes, it’s a few lakhs more expensive than the standard GLS. But in a segment where buyers are used to customising their cars to personal taste, that amount is loose change for them. 

GLS AMG 1 of 46

Especially when it transforms the GLS from a luxury SUV into something a little more sinister, a little more exclusive. So, if you’re the kind of person who wants to look like a don but drive like a diplomat, this GLS AMG Line is made just for you. 

 

Photography by Tanmay Vartak

Related Articles

  • Hard-top sibling to the CLE 300 Cabriolet arrives in hot AMG guise with a twin-turbo in-line six engine under the bonnet.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe India Launch On August 12
  • The AMG Line on the GLS 450 is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.
    Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.40 Crore
  • All-electric GLC will be the replacement to the now-discontinued EQC SUV.
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Debut On September 7; Will Get Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering
  • Mercedes-Benz reported a 10 per cent year-on-year growth in sales, ending the quarter with its best ever sales in the April to June period
    Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 4,238 Cars And SUVs In Q1 FY2026
  • The GT XX Concept will serve as the basis for an AMG-specific performance electric sedan, replacing the likes of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
    New 1341 bhp+ Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept Previews AMG’s First Dedicated EV

Latest Reviews

  • We drive Tata’s most powerful and EV yet, one that comes loaded with features and also has the longest range for any car from the brand
    Tata Harrier EV Review: Flagship Electric SUV Breaks Barriers
  • It’s big, it's black, and it’s not insane. Meet the GLS wearing the AMG Line attire – all the drama of an AMG without the sound and money pit.
    Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Review: The Stealthy Sultan
  • We spend some time with the new Scrambler 400 XC, a more off-road ready version of the Scrambler 400 X kitted with additional components.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Review: Style Over Substance
  • The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets an updated engine with more power, better tyres and brakes, as well as a quickshifter. At Rs. 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom), it’s a great budget performance bike. But is it without fault?
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review
  • The Vida VX2 is Hero MotoCorp’s new affordable electric scooter which aims to disrupt the market by accelerating adoption of electric scooters. Does it manage to make an impression? Read on.
    Hero Vida VX2 Plus First Ride Review
  • Being the first offering from the high-end Select showroom, the M9 is made for the chauffeur-driven kind. But how good is it as a well-rounded ‘electric MPV'?
    MG M9 Review: Electric MPV With First-Class Airliner Seats
  • Two unlikely options if you are looking to buy a family car under Rs 25 lakh. Different body styles, we admit, but the similarities are more than meets the eye.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Honda City: Strong Hybrid Showdown
  • The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe looks sportier, gets more features and tech, and a new powertrain. But, is it better than before?
    2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: It’s Now 2X Everything!
  • The Ather 450 series got a major update for 2025 and we extensively sample the 450X which now gets more features and longer range.
    2025 Ather 450X Long Term Report: 1,000 Km Review
  • You look at it once, and you know it’s not your average Defender. No, this is something madder. Something louder. Something that belongs in a Fast & Furious reboot — but the British version.
    Land Rover Defender Octa First Drive Review: The Brutal Beast With A British Accent

Research More on Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS
8.4

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Starts at ₹ 1.32 - 1.43 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View GLS Specifications
View GLS Features

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models