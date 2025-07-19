Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Review: The Stealthy Sultan

If you’ve ever scrolled through a luxury car configurator and made your configuration go all-black. For you wanted a stealthy look for your car, but also wanted no compromise on the true essence of the car you are configuring. Well, Mercedes-Benz has just the thing for you— this is the newly-launched GLS AMG Line. It may not be a full-fat AMG, but it certainly carries itself like one.

Priced at Rs 1.40 crore for the petrol and Rs 1.43 crore for the diesel, the GLS AMG Line is what you’d call “AMG-lite”. But does that make it worth the price bump over the standard GLS? And more importantly, can it still deliver the grandeur expected from Mercedes’ flagship SUV? Let’s break it down.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.40 Crore

GLS AMG Line: Design

At first glance, it would take time to understand that this isn’t your regular GLS. But look closely and you’d notice that it subtly flexes just the right amount of muscle thanks to that front bumper. It has been reworked to resemble the AMG 63’s aggressive face with larger air dams, wider nostrils, and a pronounced chin that looks like it’s inhaling a large gust of air for that monster of an engine. However, that’s not the eye-catching part. What truly sets it apart, though, is the deletion of Chrome. In place of the usual blingy bits, you get gloss satin louvres in the grille, which makes this GLS go from a luxury liner to Sicilian Street boss.

The side profile continues this stealthy vibe with 21-inch AMG-spec alloys, which fill the arches just right without looking oversized. Moreover, the window surrounds are now in dark chrome, garnished with matte black roof rails, adding more to that midnight-mafia aesthetic. But Mercedes couldn’t resist a touch of chrome, could they? You’ll find some under the rear window and around the faux exhaust tips. The only real mechanical upgrade on offer? Slightly larger perforated brake discs, both front and rear, which do offer a bit more bite but are not the ones offered in full-fat AMG.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 4,238 Cars And SUVs In Q1 FY2026

GLS AMG Line: Cabin

Before we talk about the AMG Line treatment to the cabin, we need to address the elephant in the room. It’s a fact that this GLS is a generation old compared to the other cars in the current Three-Pointed Star line-up. And that is evident in its cabin layout, materials and ergonomics. No, this is not less opulent by any means, but little things such as the trackpad, a smaller MBUX screen instead of a hyperscreen and air vent design belong to 2019, when this generation came out. But that said this GLS continues to be a leather-swathed fortress of comfort, and the AMG Line brings just enough flash to remind you that this isn’t the base-spec diesel your neighbour just picked up.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Final Edition Is Swansong For Second-Gen CLA

First up, the AMG-spec steering wheel. It’s a flat-bottom unit with dual horizontal spokes that mimics the one in the full-blown GLS 63. Looking at this steering makes me feel that the usual ‘artistic’ steering wheel offered elsewhere in the range looks out of place in the GLS, and this is a more fitting one. There are subtle hints too with AMG badging on the floor mats and drilled-aluminium-like foot pedals for the extra money you paid for this one.

Beyond that, it’s the same plush GLS you’ve come to expect. You still get the Burmester 3D surround sound system, five-zone climate control, and acoustic & infrared absorbing glass, making this cabin a true sanctuary. The rear seat experience remains best-in-class; you’re not going to be complaining about it for sure.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 3 Crore

The GLS AMG Line might be pitched as a sporty trim, but it doesn’t forget that it’s still a family-first luxury SUV. Boot space is generous even with all three rows up, and it only gets better when the third row is folded. Access to the third row is electrically assisted, and even adults won’t mind spending time back there for short distances. There’s no shortage of driver assistance tech either—adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, lane-keep assist, 360-degree camera, and even semi-autonomous parking. You also get auto-levelling suspension, which makes loading luggage or stepping in and out of the car easier.

GLS AMG Line: Performance & Driving

Now here’s where expectations may not align with reality. Under that long bonnet still sits the same 3.0-litre inline-six petrol or diesel engine with a mild-hybrid assist, as you only get the 450 version of the standard GLS in India. There are no mechanical (or even software) tweaks whatsoever done to this one to go with the AMG in its name. Yes, you still get Comfort, Eco, and Off-road driving modes, but I think, if you’re expecting some AMG-tuned theatrics to go with the new looks, you might feel slightly short-changed. A software-tuned Sport mode here would have done a bit of justice to this more expensive variant.

Having said that, just to be clear, this engine isn’t lazy by any means. The GLS 450 makes 381bhp and 500Nm, while the one we have here is the GLS 400d diesel, which pushes out 367bhp and a healthy 750Nm of twisting force. Both are paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and offer 0-100 times in the sub-7-second range. There’s enough gusto right from the word go. This rather large SUV knows how to pick up its skirt and run. And you’d be astonished in the way this three-row, seven-seater SUV handles.

While the air suspension continues to work its magic, ironing out Indian roads with ease, the steering is light and direct. It also does best what it’s made to do, sitting comfortably at triple-digit speeds, the GLS is a mile-muncher of the highest order, but don’t be discouraged to throw it into corners or push its limits. It’s a big, comfy, intimidating machine meant to cruise, only if your passengers are as game as this behemoth is.

Conclusion

The Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line is like wearing a well-cut tuxedo with running shoes, where you’re dressed to impress, but ready to sprint. It’s for the kind of buyer who appreciates the AMG attitude, but doesn’t want the added harshness, cost, or complexity of the real thing. Yes, it’s a few lakhs more expensive than the standard GLS. But in a segment where buyers are used to customising their cars to personal taste, that amount is loose change for them.

Especially when it transforms the GLS from a luxury SUV into something a little more sinister, a little more exclusive. So, if you’re the kind of person who wants to look like a don but drive like a diplomat, this GLS AMG Line is made just for you.

Photography by Tanmay Vartak