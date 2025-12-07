Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide, Street Glide Launched In India; Cost More Than A Toyota Fortuner

Alongside the latest addition to the X440 family, Harley-Davidson launched two new models from its CVO range in India – the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide and CVO Street Glide. Both motorcycles are part of Harley's fully imported range of bikes, and sit at the top of the portfolio. The CVO Street Glide starts at Rs 63.03 lakh, while the CVO Road Glide starts at Rs 67.37 lakh (ex-showroom), making them well over Rs 20 lakh more expensive than their non-CVO versions, and placing them on the list of the most expensive motorcycles on sale in India today.

CVO Road Glide, at Rs 67.37 lakh, is the priciest Harley-Davidson in India.

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide and CVO Street Glide: What's Different?

The biggest difference between the two models is the Road Glide features a large, frame-mounted ‘Sharknose’ fairing, designed to aid high-speed stability and protection against wind on long journeys, while the Street Glide has a smaller, fork-mounted ‘Batwing’ fairing. However, being the CVO models, both bikes are available in exclusive custom paint schemes with new trimmings.

CVO Street Glide is a tad lighter, at 380 kg (kerb).

Both motorcycles have a lot in common when it comes to dimensions – their length (2,410 mm) and wheelbase (1,625 mm) are identical, have similar seat heights (720 mm for the Road Glide and 715 mm for the Street Glide), but the Road Glide is a tad heavier at 393 kg (kerb) than the 380 kg Street Glide.

Wheel sizes are identical – 19-inch front, and 18-inch rear, but the ones on the Road Glide are wire-spoke wheels, while the Street Glide has nine-spoke aluminium wheels. Brakes, too, are shared – dual 320 mm discs at the front, single 300 mm disc at the rear, with standard anti-lock braking system.

Skyline OS deployed on 12.3-inch TFT dashboard.

Part of the equipment list on both motorcycles is a 12.3-inch colour TFT dash running ‘Skyline OS’. A four-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system is included on both motorcycles (with two speakers in the fairing and two in the saddlebags), as are Bluetooth connectivity and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Milwaukee Eight VVT 121 V-twin puts out 189 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm.

Uniting both bikes is their powerplant – the Milwaukee Eight VVT 121 V-twin engine, which displaces 1,977 cc and develops a peak 115 bhp at 4,500 rpm, and 189 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm.

Other safety features on both motorcycles include Electronic Linked Braking, Traction Control System, Drag-torque Slip Control, Vehicle Hold Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring.