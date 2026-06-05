Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed

Over 2 months after announcing the ARAI figures for the Duster TCe160 (1.3 Turbo), Renault has now revealed the fuel efficiency numbers for the Duster TCe 100 (1.0 Turbo). The engine, offered in the entry Authentic, Evolution and mid-spec Techo trims, has a claimed efficiency figure of 19.41 kmpl – compared to 17.75 kmpl for the 1.3 Turbo.

Also read: 2026 Renault Duster Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced



Model & Powertrain Fuel Efficiency Renault Duster TCe100 (1.0 Turbo) MT 19.41 kmpl

The 1.0 Turbo unit develops a peak 98.6 bhp and 166 Nm of peak torque and is offered solely with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic gearbox option.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?



Renault launched the all-new Duster in India earlier this year, with buyers able to pick between a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol or 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The latter is offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options from the Evolution trim. Currently, buyers can pick from six variants – Authentic, Evolution Techno, Techno+, Iconic and a limited-run Iconic Launch Edition. Prices for the Duster currently range from Rs 10.49 lakh up to Rs 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Renault Duster Turbo DCT Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested



A strong hybrid powertrain option is due to arrive around the festive season later this year.