MG M9, Cyberster Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 5 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has revised the prices of two electric models sold through its Select dealership. The Cyberster now costs Rs 82.50 lakh after a Rs 5.01 lakh increase, while the M9 luxury MPV has received a Rs 4.04 lakh hike and is now priced at Rs 79.94 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). This marks the second price revision for both models this year.



Model Old price New price Difference MG M9 Rs 75.90 lakh Rs 79.94 lakh +Rs 4.04 lakh MG Cyberster Rs 77.49 lakh Rs 82.50 lakh +Rs 5.01 lakh

Ex-showroom prices



The latest revision comes just months after MG increased prices across its range in April, citing rising input costs. In June 2026, the company had also announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its lineup from July 1, 2026, attributing it to higher input and operational expenses, which essentially results in the price hike seen on both models.

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Aside from the price hike, nothing changes for both electric cars. The MG M9 continues with a 90 kWh battery pack driving a front-mounted electric motor. It has an ARAI-certified range of 548 km and is offered as a seven-seater with features such as massage and ventilated second-row seats, dual sunroofs, a Level 2 ADAS suite and a 13-speaker JBL audio system.

The Cyberster also remains mechanically unchanged. It is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors producing 528 bhp and 725 Nm, enabling a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. MG claims a driving range of 580 km on a single charge.

In other news, MG recently unveiled Couture Editions of the Cyberster and M9 in collaboration with fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. Limited to just 50 units each, the special editions will continue to be retailed exclusively through MG Select, with order books being opened. Prices are set to be announced on August 3.

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While mechanically identical to the standard models, the Couture Editions feature cosmetic changes inspired by Gupta's ‘Serpent Infinity design motif’, including exclusive embroidery, tonal finishes and handcrafted detailing in and out.