MG ADAPT Platform For India Debuts; To Underpin New Plug-In Hybrid SUV

JSW MG Motor India unveiled its new ADAPT ‘New Energy Vehicle’ platform for the Indian market. The acronym for Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology, ADAPT, is an electrified platform supporting a range of hybrid and all-electric powertrain options as well as both 400V and 800V electrical architectures.

Also read: MG's New Starlight 560-Based SUV To Join Hector Family





Will Support Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, Electric & Range Extender Powertrains



MG Motor India showcased the new platform in the form of rolling chassis featuring plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric (EV) powertrain options. The company has, however, confirmed that the platform will be able to support additional electrified powertrain options, including a self-charging hybrid and a range extender EV - featuring an engine that is used solely to charge the battery. The carmaker, however, did not provide any specifications of the upcoming new cars on the ADAPT platform.



Two of Three NEVs Due in FY2027 To Sit on ADAPT Platform



MG also confirmed that the first EV and plug-in hybrid models on the new platform would arrive in the current fiscal year as two of the three ‘New Energy Vehicles’ for the Indian market it has previously confirmed. A second all-electric model is also due to arrive by March 2027, though that is expected to be underpinned by a different platform. The ADAPT platform is expected to underpin MG’s version of the Wuling Starlight 560 SUVs that have been spied testing in India. Globally, the Starlight 560 is offered in all-electric and plug-in hybrid avatars, which could be the same for India.



Also read: JSW MG Motor India To Launch Two EVs, One Plug-In Hybrid In FY2027



PHEV To Feature New 10-in-1 Electric Drive Unit, Electromagnetic Dedicated Hybrid Transmission



Focusing on the platform technology, MG did divulge some details on the upcoming PHEV. As per the company, it will feature a first-in-India 10-in-1 electric drive unit working alongside a petrol engine and a world-first Electromagnetic Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). MG says that even the petrol engine has been developed specifically for hybrid system applications.

Also read: New MG plug-in hybrid SUV Spied testing In India Again



Also read: MG Starlight 560 SUV Design Patented In India



MG has also revealed that the ADAPT platform will be able to support multiple drive configurations for hybrids - Pure Electric, Series Hybrid (engine powers the electric motor), Parallel Hybrid (engine & motor drive the wheels) & Direct Engine Drive (engine powers the wheels). The carmaker says that the vehicle will be able to actively switch between the drive modes based on user inputs and driving conditions.