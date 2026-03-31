MG Starlight 560 SUV Design Patented In India
- Starlight 560 design patented in India in March 2026
- Likely to be introduced under JSW MG Motor India
- Offered globally with both PHEV and EV powertrain options
The design of the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV has been patented in India, with the filing listing SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Company Limited as the applicant. The design was registered in March 2026 and is expected to be rebadged and make its way to India under the JSW MG Motor India umbrella.
The patented design closely mirrors the version currently sold in international markets. Test mules of the SUV have also been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions. Up front, the Starlight 560 features a tall and upright stance, with a large rectangular grille dominating the fascia. The grille gets a mesh-like pattern, while the headlamps are positioned high on the front end and appear to be horizontally aligned with squared-off edges.
In profile, the Starlight 560 adopts a boxy silhouette with an upright stance. It features a large glasshouse, a relatively flat window line and thick pillars. The wheel arches are a bit squared off, and similar to the test mule, the patent is sporting multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Towards the rear, the global model gets a wide tailgate and flat surfaces. The tail-lamps are horizontally oriented and positioned towards the outer edges, while the rear bumper appears chunky with a flat lower section.
Also Read: MG Select Opens Its Largest Experience Centre In Surat
Globally, the Starlight 560 is offered with both plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains. The PHEV version uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 104 bhp, paired with a 20.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a combined output of 194 bhp and 230 Nm. The all-electric version, on the other hand, gets a 56.7 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted motor producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm, with a claimed range of up to 500 km (CLTC cycle).
It remains to be seen which of these powertrain options will be introduced in India, although the India-spec model is expected to broadly mirror the global configurations if launched.
At the time of unveiling the Majestor SUV, JSW MG Motor India also confirmed plans to introduce six new models in the country, including a plug-in hybrid SUV, and the Starlight 560 is likely to be part of that upcoming product lineup.
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