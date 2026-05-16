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BMW Vision Alpina GT Concept Revealed; Previews Alpina’s Upmarket Push

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
May 16, 2026, 04:05 PM
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BMW Vision Alpina GT Concept Revealed; Previews Alpina’s Upmarket Push
Key Highlights
  • Alpina to bridge gap between BMW and Rolls-Royce
  • 2+2 Vision Alpina concept expected to preview design of upcoming Alpina models
  • Concept features a V8 engine

BMW looks set to take on Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-luxury Maybach division with the recently acquired Alpina brand. At the recently held 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the German carmaker previewed the first concept under the new Alpina sub-brand, the Vision BMW Alpina – a study that previews the future of Alpina as a more luxurious alternative to the standard BMW brand. The company also confirmed that the first Alpina model will arrive in 2027 and will be based on the 7 Series.

Also read: BMW X6 Coupe-SUV Showcased In India; Launch Expected In Coming Months

Vision BMW Alpina Concept 1

The Vision Alpina concept takes the form of an ultra-luxury 2+2, two-door GT with a fixed glass roof and Grand Tourer proportions reminiscent of the outgoing BMW 8 Series, including the sharknose design. Up front, there is some link between the Vision Alpina and the new 7 Series in the form of the split headlamp design and sculpted bonnet. The oversized BMW kidney grille features a three-dimensional look with the central sections closed off with openings hidden away in the grille surround to let air into the engine bay to cool the V8 engine under the hood. The grille surround is also illuminated with BMW using a warmer white light tone for the DRLs and grille lighting over plain white.

Also read: BMW 7 Series Facelift Debuts With Design Tweaks, More Tech

Vision BMW Alpina Concept 3

The low and sleek GT proportions become particularly evident in profile, though the roofline has a gentler taper than some other 2+2 GTs – likely in a bid to create more space for rear occupants. The roofline flows almost to the lip of the boot lid.

Also read: BMW iX3, i3 Long Wheelbase Unveiled In China

Around the rear, the Alpina concept features twin slit-like tail lamps along with a quad exhaust set-up embedded into the aero elements in the rear bumper.

Vision BMW Alpina Concept 2

Inside, the Vision Alpina features a 2+ 2 seating arrangement with a full-length floor console running the length of the cabin. The glass roof runs from the A-pillar all the way to the rear of the vehicle, while up front, the design and layout of the dashboard – including the BMW Panoramic head-up display, and the steering with its vertical spokes are derived straight from the new 7 Series unveiled earlier this year.

Vision BMW Alpina Concept 4

Also read: BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Launched In India At Rs 1.09 Crore

Mechanically, BMW says that the concept features a V8 powertrain ‘tuned to produce the characteristic notes of the Alpina exhaust’ though no further details are shared. The unit is likely to be the familiar 4.4-litre V8 unit used by current BMWs, though with Alpina likely making some mechanical changes to some components to better suit the brand’s requirements.

Vision BMW Alpina Concept 5

So far, BMW Alpina has confirmed that the first production model from the new sub-brand will arrive in 2027 in the form of a 7-Series-derived model, which will likely draw inspiration from the Vision Alpina concept.

# BMW# BMW Alpina# Alpina# BMW Alpina concept# Vision BMW Alpina# BMW Vision Alpina concept# Cars# Cover Story

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