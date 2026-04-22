BMW 7 Series Facelift Debuts With Design Tweaks, More Tech

BMW has revealed the latest iteration of the 7 Series with changes extensive enough for the company to call it its most comprehensive model update to date. For 2026, the seventh-generation model gets revised styling, new in-car tech and a diverse mix of drivetrain options, while also serving as an early carrier of BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse tech.

2026 BMW 7 Series: Exterior

Starting with how it looks. The overall proportions remain unchanged, but BMW has made targeted revisions. The front end continues with a large kidney grille, though the internal design now uses horizontal slats instead of vertical. The split headlamp setup remains, but the configuration has been reworked. Slim DRLs sit at the top, while the main headlamp units are now positioned vertically within recessed sections of the bumper.

At the rear, the lighting elements are stretched horizontally but stop short of forming a full-width light bar. Both the front DRLs and rear light elements align along a similar horizontal axis. BMW is also offering expanded two-tone paint options, including a finish that combines a matte lower section with a metallic upper half, separated by a hand-applied coach line.

2026 BMW 7 Series: Interior

The cabin now gets BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system, paired with a separate passenger-side display and the latest operating software. The system integrates navigation, media, voice interaction and other services, with support for over-the-air updates.

Rear-seat features continue to be a key focus. The BMW Theatre Screen is a 31.3-inch 8K display that folds down from the roof and supports external input via HDMI, allowing connection to personal devices. A built-in camera enables video conferencing functionality.

Further options include the Executive Lounge package, which offers a reclining rear passenger seat with extended leg support, while upholstery choices now include combinations such as leather and cashmere alongside traditional materials like wood and metal trim.

2026 BMW 7 Series: Powertrains

Depending on the market, the 7 Series continues to be offered in multiple powertrain options, with fully electric i7 variants forming a significant part of the lineup. The i7 50 xDrive produces 455 bhp and 660 Nm, while the i7 60 xDrive delivers 544 bhp and 745 Nm. The range-topping i7 M70 xDrive produces up to 670 bhp and over 1,000 Nm, with a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds.

Battery capacity continues to be 112.5 kWh (net), with a claimed driving range exceeding 700 km (WLTP) depending on configuration. Fast charging of up to 250 kW enables a 10-80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Plug-in hybrid variants include the 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive. The 750e produces 489 bhp and 700 Nm, while the M760e develops 612 bhp and 800 Nm, both combining a six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and offering electric-only driving capability of roughly 70-80 km.

Mild-hybrid combustion models remain part of the lineup. The 740 xDrive petrol produces 400 bhp and 580 Nm, while the 740d xDrive diesel develops 313 bhp and 670 Nm.

2026 BMW 7 Series: Chassis

The new 7 Series retains adaptive air suspension as standard, with electronically controlled dampers. Optional features include rear-wheel steering and advanced chassis control systems.

Driver assistance systems have been updated with Level 2 functionality. These include hands-free driving capability at speeds of up to 130 kmph in certain conditions, expanded city driving assistance and improved parking systems with AI-supported detection and more.

2026 BMW 7 Series: Production and launch timeline

Production and global deliveries are slated to commence in July this year, with an India launch expected towards the end of this year or sometime in 2027. The 7 in India is currently offered in petrol, diesel and electric derivatives.