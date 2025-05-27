BMW To Pay Registration Cost For i7 Electric Sedan, Uniform Pan-India Price Announced

In a first of its kind announcement, German luxury carmaker BMW has waived off the registration costs of its flagship electric sedan, the BMW i7, in India. BMW India will bear the cost for the registration for all new i7 buyers across India, according to a statement released by the company. As a result, the i7 will now be available at the same price – Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom) – all over the country, irrespective of the location.

The car has a WLTP range of up to 603 km.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, ”The introduction of a uniform price for the customers of BMW i7 will ensure price parity for our valuable customers regardless of which location they want to register their vehicle in. With this innovative offer, our focus is on customer centricity and encouraging the adoption of electric mobility with added benefits.”

The brand will take care of registration charges and GST as applicable no additional cost, while Tax Collected at Source (TCS), other local tax cess levies and insurance will need to be paid by the buyer.