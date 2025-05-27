BMW To Pay Registration Cost For i7 Electric Sedan, Uniform Pan-India Price Announced
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on May 27, 2025
Highlights
- Offer is valid at all BMW dealerships in the country
- BMW i7 is priced at Rs. 2.05 crore (ex-showroom)
- The car has a WLTP range of up to 603 km
In a first of its kind announcement, German luxury carmaker BMW has waived off the registration costs of its flagship electric sedan, the BMW i7, in India. BMW India will bear the cost for the registration for all new i7 buyers across India, according to a statement released by the company. As a result, the i7 will now be available at the same price – Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom) – all over the country, irrespective of the location.
The car has a WLTP range of up to 603 km.
Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, ”The introduction of a uniform price for the customers of BMW i7 will ensure price parity for our valuable customers regardless of which location they want to register their vehicle in. With this innovative offer, our focus is on customer centricity and encouraging the adoption of electric mobility with added benefits.”
Also Read: BMW M5 Review: It’s Got A Split Personality
The electric sedan is currently priced at Rs. 2.05 crore, ex-showroom.
The brand will take care of registration charges and GST as applicable no additional cost, while Tax Collected at Source (TCS), other local tax cess levies and insurance will need to be paid by the buyer.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular BMW Models
- BMW XMEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.6 - 3.15 Crore
- BMW i7Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.03 - 2.13 Crore
- BMW X7Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.27 - 1.33 Crore
- BMW M4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.53 - 1.89 Crore
- BMW M5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.99 Crore
- BMW M8Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.44 - 2.55 Crore
- BMW X3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 61.9 - 87.7 Lakh
- BMW Z4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 89.3 - 98 Lakh
- BMW iXEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.21 Crore
- BMW X1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 49.5 - 68.5 Lakh
- BMW 5 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 72.9 Lakh
- BMW 7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.82 - 1.85 Crore
- BMW M2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.03 Crore
- BMW 3 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 62.6 - 74.9 Lakh
- BMW 3 Series Gran LimousineEx-Showroom Price₹ 60.6 - 62.6 Lakh
- BMW i4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 77.5 Lakh
- BMW 2 Series Gran CoupeEx-Showroom Price₹ 43.9 - 46.9 Lakh
- BMW X4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 71.9 - 96.2 Lakh
- BMW X5 MEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.08 Crore
- BMW X5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 96 Lakh - 1.1 Crore
- BMW iX1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 66.9 Lakh
- BMW 6 Series Gran TurismoEx-Showroom Price₹ 73.5 - 78.9 Lakh
- BMW ix1 LEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.99 - 20 Lakh
- BMW i5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.19 Crore