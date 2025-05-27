Login
BMW To Pay Registration Cost For i7 Electric Sedan, Uniform Pan-India Price Announced

The electric flagship sedan from the German brand now has uniform pricing regardless of the location where it is purchased.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 27, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Offer is valid at all BMW dealerships in the country
  • BMW i7 is priced at Rs. 2.05 crore (ex-showroom)
  • The car has a WLTP range of up to 603 km

In a first of its kind announcement, German luxury carmaker BMW has waived off the registration costs of its flagship electric sedan, the BMW i7, in India. BMW India will bear the cost for the registration for all new i7 buyers across India, according to a statement released by the company. As a result, the i7 will now be available at the same price – Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom) – all over the country, irrespective of the location.

 

BMW i7 33

The car has a WLTP range of up to 603 km.

 

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, ”The introduction of a uniform price for the customers of BMW i7 will ensure price parity for our valuable customers regardless of which location they want to register their vehicle in. With this innovative offer, our focus is on customer centricity and encouraging the adoption of electric mobility with added benefits.”

 

Also Read: BMW M5 Review: It’s Got A Split Personality

 

BMW i7 18

The electric sedan is currently priced at Rs. 2.05 crore, ex-showroom. 

 

The brand will take care of registration charges and GST as applicable no additional cost, while Tax Collected at Source (TCS), other local tax cess levies and insurance will need to be paid by the buyer. 

