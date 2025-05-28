Top 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025

The fastest production motorcycles in the world come from various manufacturers across the globe, each offering different approaches to achieving high speeds, whether through supercharged engines, high-revving combustion powertrains, or electric motors. Some are designed primarily for track use, while others are street legal. This list covers the top 10 fastest production motorcycles, highlighting their top speeds and engine specifications.

1. Kawasaki Ninja H2R - 400 kmph

Topping the list as the fastest production motorcycle in the world, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R reaches an incredible top speed of 400 kmph. The H2 R is powered by a 998 cc supercharged inline-four engine that punches out 317 bhp and 164.7 Nm of peak torque. This machine is not street-legal; it’s strictly a track weapon. The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is priced at Rs 81 lakh (ex-showroom), and as of May 2025, there are just two examples of the H2R in India.

2. Lightning LS-218 - 351 kmph

As the world’s fastest street-legal production electric motorcycle, the Lightning LS-218 brings a different kind of performance to the table. Capable of reaching 351 kmph, it is powered by a liquid-cooled, permanent magnet motor belting out 241 bhp and 298 Nm of torque. Hailing from the USA, the LS-218 made headlines with its record-breaking runs at the Bonneville Salt Flats. In the USA, it is priced at $47,000 (Rs 39 lakh).

3. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R - 319 kmph

Kawasaki’s Ninja ZX-10R continues to be a force in the world of competitive sport bikes. With a top speed of 319 kmph, the ZX-10R is equipped with a 998 cc inline-four engine that churns out over 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and peak torque of 115 Nm at 11,400 rpm. Known for its strong performance in World Superbike competition, it offers precision handling and consistent performance. Priced at Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Ducati Panigale V4 R – 318 kmph

The Ducati Panigale V4 R fuses the brand’s racing heritage, and with a top speed of 318 kmph, it’s one of the fastest motorcycles you can ride on the street. The V4 R features a 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine producing 217 bhp (stock) and 234 bhp with a full racing exhaust. Peak torque ranges from 111.3 Nm to 118 Nm. It’s billed as the closest production model to a competition machine and is priced at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory - 315 kmph

The Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory stands out with its distinctive V4 engine and sharp Italian styling. Capable of reaching 315 kmph, it is powered by a 1,099 cc V4 engine delivering 214 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 125 Nm at 10,550 rpm. Developed with insights from MotoGP and WSBK, it’s revered for its agility and rider-focused dynamics. Priced at Rs 31.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. BMW M 1000 RR – 314 kmph

BMW’s M 1000 RR is the most performance-oriented motorcycle the German brand has ever built. With a top speed of 314 kmph, it’s powered by a 999 cc engine producing 209.1 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. A true homologation special, it's designed for the racetrack but remains road-legal. The M 1000 RR starts at Rs 49 lakh, with the M Competition variant going up to Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. BMW S 1000 RR – 303 kmph

For those who find the BMW M 1000 RR out of reach, the standard BMW S 1000 RR offers a more accessible alternative. While it comes at a significantly lower price point, it delivers comparable performance, with only a few exclusive features reserved for the M variant. Priced at Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the S 1000 RR is equipped with a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine that produces 206.5 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle’s top speed is electronically limited to 303 kmph.

8. Yamaha YZF-R1M – 299 kmph

The Yamaha YZF-R1M represents the apex of Yamaha’s superbike lineup. Also capable of 299 kmph, it houses a 998 cc inline-four engine which belts out 200 bhp and 113Nm of torque, along with a crossplane crankshaft that provides a unique engine character. The R1M is priced starting at $27,699 in the USA, which converts to approximately Rs 23 lakh.

9. Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP – 299 kmph

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has a top speed electronically limited to 299 kmph. Powered by a 1000 cc inline-four engine, it punches out 214 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,500 rpm. The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is a formidable machine that brings MotoGP technology to the street. The superbike is priced at $29,000 (Rs 24.07 lakh).

10. Suzuki Hayabusa – 299 kmph

A long-time staple in the superbike game, the Suzuki Hayabusa continues to hold its ground among the best with a top speed of 299 kmph. Once the fastest production motorcycle, the Hayabusa has established itself as an iconic performance motorcycle. Known for its refinement, performance and features, the current Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, inline four-cylinder engine which makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The Hayabusa is priced at Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom).