BMW Motorrad Concept RR Previews Next-Generation Sports Bike
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on May 24, 2025
Highlights
- Features many components in carbon fibre and aluminum.
- No information on when it will make it to production.
- Powered by a 233 bhp water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine.
BMW Motorrad has unveiled its latest concept motorcycle at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este at Lake Como. Named the BMW Motorrad Concept RR, the concept previews the next generation of BMW’s iconic RR series. The concept also shares many components, such as its engine, with BMW’s FIM World superbike championship-winning factory bike. BMW, however, hasn’t provided any information about when the concept will spawn a production version, although considering that the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR recently received an update, it is safe to say that it might be some time away.
Also Read: Upcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India
Many of the motorcycle’s components have been crafted using carbon fibre and aluminium
Visually, the concept has a cleaner design than the current S 1000 RR with smoother bodywork. The front end of the concept sports thin, curvy headlamps that flank the front air vent. Beneath the air vent sits an integrated winglet. Towards the sides, the motorcycle sports an array of vents on the front cowl and fuel tank, which are meant to make the motorcycle more aerodynamically efficient. The sharp rear end, according to the company, has also been aerodynamically optimised. BMW also stated that to reduce weight, many of the motorcycle’s components have been crafted using carbon fibre and aluminium.
Also Read: 2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakh
The motorcycle features a 233 bhp water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine
While other details about the concept are scarce, BMW has stated that the concept features high-performance brakes and comes with electronic control and regulation systems that come directly from the factory M 1000 RR race bike, such as engine management, traction control, and engine brake functions. The motorcycle features the water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine from the world-championship winning machine that delivers over 233 bhp of power.
Latest News
Popular BMW Models
- BMW G 310 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.9 Lakh
- BMW S 1000 RREx-Showroom Price₹ 20.3 - 24.55 Lakh
- BMW G 310 REx-Showroom Price₹ 2.85 Lakh
- BMW 850 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.5 - 13.25 Lakh
- BMW R 1250 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 20.55 Lakh
- BMW G 310 RREx-Showroom Price₹ 2.85 - 2.99 Lakh
- BMW S 1000 XREx-Showroom Price₹ 22.5 Lakh
- BMW R nine TEx-Showroom Price₹ 19 - 24 Lakh
- BMW R 1250 GS AdventureEx-Showroom Price₹ 22.5 Lakh
- BMW R 18Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.9 - 24 Lakh
- BMW F900REx-Showroom Price₹ 10.8 Lakh
- BMW R 1250 RTEx-Showroom Price₹ 23.95 Lakh
- BMW C 400 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.95 - 10.15 Lakh
- BMW F900XREx-Showroom Price₹ 12.3 Lakh
- BMW K 1600 BEx-Showroom Price₹ 29.9 Lakh
- BMW S 1000 REx-Showroom Price₹ 17.9 - 22.5 Lakh
- BMW K 1600 GTLEx-Showroom Price₹ 32 Lakh
- BMW M 1000 RREx-Showroom Price₹ 49 - 55 Lakh
- BMW K 1600 Grand AmericaEx-Showroom Price₹ 33 Lakh
- BMW R nineT ScramblerEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.75 Lakh
- BMW R 1250 REx-Showroom Price₹ 16.25 Lakh
- BMW C 400 GT 2025Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.5 Lakh
- BMW CE 02 ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.5 Lakh
- BMW R12 nineTEx-Showroom Price₹ 20.9 Lakh
- BMW R12Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.9 Lakh
- BMW CE 04 ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.9 Lakh
- BMW R 18 TranscontinentalEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.5 Lakh
- BMW F900 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.75 Lakh
- BMW R 1300 GS AdventureEx-Showroom Price₹ 22.95 Lakh
- BMW R 1300 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 20.95 Lakh
- BMW F900 GS AdventureEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.75 Lakh
- BMW M 1000 XREx-Showroom Price₹ 45 Lakh
- BMW M 1000 REx-Showroom Price₹ 33 Lakh