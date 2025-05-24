BMW Motorrad Concept RR Previews Next-Generation Sports Bike

BMW Motorrad has unveiled its latest concept motorcycle at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este at Lake Como. Named the BMW Motorrad Concept RR, the concept previews the next generation of BMW’s iconic RR series. The concept also shares many components, such as its engine, with BMW’s FIM World superbike championship-winning factory bike. BMW, however, hasn’t provided any information about when the concept will spawn a production version, although considering that the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR recently received an update, it is safe to say that it might be some time away.

Also Read: Upcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India



Many of the motorcycle’s components have been crafted using carbon fibre and aluminium

Visually, the concept has a cleaner design than the current S 1000 RR with smoother bodywork. The front end of the concept sports thin, curvy headlamps that flank the front air vent. Beneath the air vent sits an integrated winglet. Towards the sides, the motorcycle sports an array of vents on the front cowl and fuel tank, which are meant to make the motorcycle more aerodynamically efficient. The sharp rear end, according to the company, has also been aerodynamically optimised. BMW also stated that to reduce weight, many of the motorcycle’s components have been crafted using carbon fibre and aluminium.

Also Read: 2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakh



The motorcycle features a 233 bhp water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine

While other details about the concept are scarce, BMW has stated that the concept features high-performance brakes and comes with electronic control and regulation systems that come directly from the factory M 1000 RR race bike, such as engine management, traction control, and engine brake functions. The motorcycle features the water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine from the world-championship winning machine that delivers over 233 bhp of power.







